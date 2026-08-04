Mrunal Thakur issues stern legal warning over AI deepfakes: ‘Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately’

She made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated and wrote, “Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action..”

Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stern warning against creating or circulating deepfake content. Calling out the growing misuse of AI-generated content, the actor described such acts as “illegal and unacceptable” and stressed that people should be held accountable for using someone else's identity without permission.

Misuse of artificial intelligence has been creating concerns for people across the world, especially celebrities, where there have been cases of deepfakes, manipulated videos, and other forms of misuse of identities through such technology. There have been increasing number of actors who are filing legal suits for such misuses of their identities. The latest addition to that list is Mrunal Thakur , who has taken a stand against it and warned those who are creating deepfakes of her.

Celebrities taking legal action against AI misuse Mrunal is among several Indian celebrities who spoken about deepfakes. In recent times, several actors have approach courts in order to protect their identity, image and personality rights from AI-generated misuse. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty and several stars approached courts over the unauthorised use of their images and voices,amid the growing concerns around AI-driven identity theft.

One of the biggest turning points in India's deepfake debate came after Rashmika Mandanna reacted to a manipulated video that went viral online. Describing the experience as “extremely scar,” she urged people and authorities to take the issue seriously and called for urgent action from society.

What's next for Mrunal Thakur? Following a year in which films such as Dacoit and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai received mixed reactions from audiences, Mrunal Thakur has quite a few exciting projects in store for her . At present, she is associated with the much-anticipated action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee Kumar. This film features a line-up of big names such as Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is targetting December 2027 release timeline though the makers are yet to confirm it.

As per recent reports, the film will feature two timelines – one is set in the Puranic/Vedic times, involving tribal life, while another is set in contemporary times, featuring a divine warrior who brings order to the universe. Moreover, it is also reported that the movie is budgeted at ₹1000 crore.