Spider-Man: Brand New Day scripts box office history, beats Avengers: Endgame with $360 million opening in North America

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has managed to do the unthinkable. Seven years after Avengers: Endgame broke all records at the box office, the new Spider-Man adventure starring Tom Holland is officially dethroning the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise in one category where it previously dominated. This comes in, after it was reported that the film opened to an incredible $927 million at the worldwide box office, making it the second-biggest global opening in film history. Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets new North America opening record, dethrones Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man box office collection in North America According to Variety, the new film featuring the friendly neigbourhood superhero of the neighborhood has already earned $360 million in its opening weekend in North America. The movie has beaten the record set by Avengers: Endgame, which was holding the record for $357 million in its opening weekend.

According to Sony's figures on Sunday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was going to wrap up its opening weekend with $355 million and thus would fall short of Avengers: Endgame. However, it seems Sunday proved to be much better than expected, with the movie reaching a total of $360 million and thus breaking the record.

Opening weekend details The Thursday preview screenings made the film rake in $72 million dollars, a record itself that far outpaced the previous mark of $60 million set by Avengers: Endgame. Friday was even better. Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned an impressive $169.8 million in one day alone and became the largest grossing single-day and opening-day box-office record-breaker in North American history. It continued to generate approximately $101.5 million and $88.7 million more on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The achievement puts Spider-Man: Brand New Day in elite company. It now joins Avengers: Endgame as only the second film in history to cross the $300 million mark during its opening weekend in North America.

About the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after No Way Home. After Doctor Strange's magic, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is completely forgotten by all the people that he ever knew, such as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon). Not being remembered as the real person, Peter leads a solitary life while continuing to save the city of New York as Spider-Man.

But things begin to take a turn after some strange crimes happen and Peter begins undergoing an unknown transformation which threatens the whole world that Peter has been trying to save. Being alone, dealing with the results of his past choices, Peter gets help from unlikely people like Frank Castle or The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo.