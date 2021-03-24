IND USA
A second official at the hospital said on condition of anonymity said that boy developed a fever while undergoing treatment, and died due to brain haemorrhage.(PTI file)
bengaluru news

10-year-old lynched over suspicion of stealing snacks in Karnataka

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:52 AM IST
According to the police and the boy's family members, the boy was allegedly held captive on March 16 for several hours, beaten up by the owners of the shop, and released only after his mother pleaded with them.
Health workers wearing PPE kits walk on a platform at CSMT, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (PTI)
mumbai news

India to focus on its vaccination drive, limit exports, say officials

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:28 AM IST
The people said on condition of anonymity that there will be no ban on exports, though supplies to other countries will be made only after meeting domestic needs.
  (Representative Photo/HT)
others

266 infections in HP; first case detected in Lahaul-Spiti in 2 months

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 10,727 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,392 cases, and Kangra with 9,073 cases
The smart features provided at these parking lots include e-payment. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Parking to cost more at Chandigarh’s 57 lots by March end

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Parking fee will double after every four hours; entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes will entail no fee
(Representative Image/HT)
chandigarh news

MC polls: BJP, Cong face rebellion in Palampur, Dharamshala

By Naresh K Thakur, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:13 AM IST
The BJP and Congress are caught on a sticky wicket in Palampur and Dharamshala ahead of the municipal corporation elections after some of their leaders, who were denied a ticket, decided to contest independently
For instance, as many as 100 teachers of the east municipal body-run schools were deployed at the Delhi airport on Covid duty last week. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Teachers back on Covid duty in Delhi as cases spike

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:11 AM IST
On Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,254 cases of Covid-19 — the highest single-day spike since December 18 last year.
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Fruit growers from Valley, HP, U’khand demand repeal of farm laws

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Say MSP of apple should be 50 per kg, apple should be declared a special product ,100% import duty should be imposed
Rajeev Kumar Gupta was awarded two sentences of five and four years each, which will run concurrently. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

CBI court awards five-year jail to agri ministry officer in 2016 graft case

By Rajanbir Singh, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Gupta had sought bribe from a lawyer for clearing her legal fees amounting to 25 lakh for representing the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Dispute over fee: DPS Srinagar ‘bars’ Class-2 student from attending online classes

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:04 AM IST
The girl was ‘barred’ over pending utility and transportation charges pertaining to the lockdown period
Students assembled outside the AC Joshi library at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Covid surge: Library closed, Panjab University students start indefinite strike

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:01 AM IST
The protest comes a day after PU decided to close all the departmental libraries and the AC Joshi library till March 31 in the wake of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases
Around 100 plots in one of the pockets of the township are without road connectivity. (Representational photo)
others

Six years on, PUDA fails to provide road connectivity to Gateway City

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:59 AM IST
The allottees have highlighted lack of basic amenities like sewerage system, besides presence of dangling high-tension wires and a dump yard near the site
(Representative Photo/PTI)
chandigarh news

Cong protests against rising inflation, fuel prices, unemployment in Jammu

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:56 AM IST
Congress workers staged a protest against increasing inflation, fuel prices, unemployment, property tax, and anarchy in Bishnah on Wednesday
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Amid Covid surge, J&K reports 1,010 fresh cases in a week

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases with 1,010 infections being reported from the Union Territory in the last week
Centenarian SK Bhalla, who has hearing issues, says faces hidden behind masks make it difficult for him to understand people. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

I’m gutsier than most, says 105-year-old after getting Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Bhalla was among 30 residents of the Senior Citizen Home in Sector 15 who got vaccinated at the Sector-22 civil hospital during a special drive for them
Chandigarh’s total case tally stands at 25,130, while 365 people have succumbed to the virus. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Centre expresses concern over Chandigarh’s coronavirus surge

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Lists it among eight states and UTs that have caused exponential increase in the country’s active cases
National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla with officials and the juveniles’ families in Sangrur district on Wednesday.
chandigarh news

Thrashing of juveniles: National SC Commission chief asks Sangrur police to submit report on arrest of accused in 2 days

By Avtar Singh, Sangrur
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:44 AM IST
National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla on Wednesday met the juveniles, including Dalit boy, who were thrashed and forced to walk for kilometers with their hands tied behind their backs by the village sarpanch and others in Sangrur district for allegedly stealing 250 from a samadh (tomb)
The new statue at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk shows the martyr raising his left hand, instead of right. (HT Photo)
others

Jalandhar MC’s new statue of Bhagat Singh kicks up row

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The new statue, that cost 5 lakh, was installed on March 22, the eve of the 90th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh. After the BJP and the SAD raised the issue, Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja told HT over phone that he agreed that there was little resemblance of the bust to the hero, and the statue would be replaced.
The administration is also planning to expedite other projects in the district. (Representational photo)
others

Coming up, a film city at Haryana’s Pinjore

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:42 AM IST
As per officials, the project will be developed on 50-60 acres of land; the road proposed from Punjab to Chandigarh International Airport will also be finished soon, stated roadmap released by the Haryana government on Wednesday
A view of the newly constructed building of District Administration Complex in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
chandigarh news

Amarinder to inaugurate new-look Amritsar district admn complex today

By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The foundation stone of the project, aimed at providing all the facilities under one roof, missed several deadlines, was laid by the then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2013
(Representative Photo/Reuters)
chandigarh news

J&K records 195 cases, highest count after January 2

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Active cases in the UT have reached 1,513, for the first time after January 13, recovery rate reaches 97.29%
Shopkeepers said they were following all rules by the book. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Mask norms: Chandigarh Beopar Mandal asks cops not to issue fines inside shops

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The traders met SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard, stating that fines inside shops will affect their business
The audit was conducted by director general of audit (DGA), Chandigarh. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Of 35 crore, only 1.25 lakh arrears recovered by Chandigarh DC office: Audit

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The debt recovery branch didn’t keep detailed records of revenue arrears and failed to report the pendencies to higher authority, says report
Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during the House meeting on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana MC House approves 1,064 crore budget unanimously

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:33 AM IST
As per the budget proposal, 55.46% amount will be used for development, 42.26% on establishment and 2.28% on miscellaneous expenditure
MLA Surinder Dawar inaugurating renovation work at mini rose garden at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
others

Ludhiana residents unhappy with MC’s move to shut rose garden for 4 hours in noon

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:33 AM IST
The unanticipated decision of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to keep the doors of Nehru Rose Garden shut for four hours — 11am to 3pm — has left many residents disappointed
DC has asked the health officials to encourage people for vaccination through intensive awareness drive. (HT file)
others

School in-charge, two others lose battle to virus in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Covid-19 on Wednesday claimed the lives of three more persons, including a school in-charge, while 311 people tested positive for the disease in Ludhiana
(Illustration: Biswajit Debnath/HT)
others

A cool contest to ensure that Ludhiana cops put on their best behaviour

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Police stations will be judged on 25 parameters, including good behaviour, and there will also be a provision of negative marking of 20 points
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had made the statement during a mahapanchayat in Shivamogga in Karnataka on March 20. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Karnataka police book Tikait for ‘lay siege to Bengaluru’ call

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:24 AM IST
BKU chief had asked the farming community in Karnataka to lay siege to Bengaluru with tractors, just like it was done in Delhi, to protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.
Members of a wedding procession are seen walking on a road littered with debris and damaged vehicles, while smoke rises in the background at Karawal Nagar.(Biplov Bhuyan/ HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi riots: HC vacates stay, trial court to hear arguments in conspiracy case

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Earlier, in November 2020, the high court stayed the trial after the police challenged an order by the trial court to supply hard copies of the 17,500-page charge sheet to all 15 accused.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have been deliberating on the situation in the state. (FILE)
mumbai news

Sachin Vaze-Anil Deshmukh row: MVA to form panel to probe allegations

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The decision was taken in a meeting of senior ministers held at Varsha, official residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, late on Wednesday evening. The official announcement of the judicial commission is likely to be made on Thursday.
