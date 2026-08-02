'India has a different rulebook': Polish woman reveals 15 things she'd happily do in India but never abroad
A Polish woman revealed how living in India changed her everyday habits, listing 15 things she would never do elsewhere.
A Polish woman living in India has amused Instagram users after sharing a lighthearted list of everyday things she happily does in the country but would never consider doing elsewhere.
The post was shared by Instagram user Dominika Patalas Kalra, who often documents her experiences of living in India. Her latest post highlighted the cultural quirks and everyday habits that have become completely normal for her while staying in the country.
15 things she does only in India
In the caption, Dominika listed 15 situations that she embraces in India but would hesitate to do abroad.
She wrote, "I'll happily eat street food in India from a stall with no visible hygiene standards, but suddenly become a food safety expert abroad."
She added that she would get into an auto with a driver she had known for only "12 seconds" and trust him completely. She also joked about crossing roads through traffic without paying much attention to pedestrian crossings, drinking roadside chai "like it's a five star experience", and trusting a random uncle's directions more than Google Maps.
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Her list continued with entering someone's home after hearing "Arre, come inside!", smiling through unsolicited advice from aunties on life, marriage and career, eating extremely spicy food while insisting it was "not that spicy", and squeezing into crowded autos, buses and trains with little personal space.
Dominika also mentioned having dinner at midnight, attending weddings where she barely knew anyone, accepting food from neighbours to avoid offending them, calling strangers "bhaiya", "didi", "uncle" or "aunty", spending hours on a plastic chair outside a roadside shop, and claiming to be "5 minutes away" while still at home.
She concluded the post by writing, "India just has a different rulebook."
Watch the full video below:
Internet says she has become 'very much Indian'
The post received a flood of amused reactions from Instagram users, many of whom agreed with every point on her list.
"The last one is so true," one user wrote.
Another joked, "Congratulations. You get your Aadhaar card now."
"So nice to know how well you've adjusted to the lifestyle in India!" commented one person.
Another added, "I'm so glad you have experienced the warmth of India and Indians."
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"All this simply means you are very much Indian," read another comment.
Others wrote, "You summed up India pretty well," "Rules are made to be recreated and modified," "Isn't it just the most peaceful life?" and "Just Indian things."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Born and brought up in Chandigarh and now based in Delhi, Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling, search-driven journalism and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans a wide range of topics, including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding the context that helps readers make sense of a story. Vaishali holds a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism with a specialisation in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not working, Vaishali enjoys exploring new places, trying local food and documenting her experiences through a food Instagram page she runs with her husband. She also enjoys watching documentaries, learning about space and science, and exploring stories about different cultures and people.Read More