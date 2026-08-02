Using fat-free dressing in salads? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains why completely cutting out fat can backfire
If you think cutting out carbs and fat is the best way to get fit, you might be wrong. Dr Sood explains why even calorie deficit salads need some fat.
When trying to lose weight or get fitter, many people assume the quickest route to results is to cut out carbs and fat altogether. But healthy eating isn't about eliminating entire food groups – it's about building a balanced diet that gives your body everything it needs. In fact, stripping all the fat from your meals can sometimes backfire. Take a salad, for instance. It may seem like the ultimate weight loss food, but one small tweak could make it far more nutritious without derailing your fitness goals.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining why even a weight-loss-friendly salad shouldn't be completely fat-free. In an Instagram video shared on August 1, he says, “I wish more people knew that a completely fat-free salad can make some nutrients harder to absorb,” before breaking down the science behind why adding a small amount of healthy fat can make all the difference.
Carotenoids need fat for absorption
Vegetables such as carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach and corn are rich in carotenoids – plant pigments that act as powerful antioxidants, strengthen the immune system, and support eye and skin health. However, because carotenoids are fat-soluble, your body needs a source of healthy fat to absorb them effectively. Without it, you could be missing out on many of its nutritional benefits.
Dr Sood explains, “Carotenoids need fat to be absorbed. Beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene are fat-soluble plant pigments. During digestion, they must be packaged into tiny fat-containing particles called micelles before they can be absorbed efficiently.”
Less is more
The goal isn't to drench your salad in dressing, but to add just enough healthy fat to help your body absorb these nutrients more effectively. Dr Sood points to a study showing that even a small amount of fat can significantly boost carotenoid absorption compared with eating the same vegetables with a fat-free dressing.
The physician points out, “In one study, adding just six grams of canola oil to a salad significantly increased carotenoid absorption compared with a fat-free dressing, while 28 grams increased absorption even further. The goal is not to drown a salad in dressing. A modest source of fat, such as olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds, a whole egg, or another fat-containing food, eaten with the meal may help your body absorb more of what is already in the vegetables.”
Adding an egg helps
If you're hesitant to add extra fat to your calorie-deficit diet, there's a smarter alternative. Dr Sood recommends including one whole egg in your salad. Not only does it provide a protein boost to keep you fuller for longer, but the healthy fats in the yolk also help your body absorb the carotenoids from the vegetables more effectively.
Explaining why this makes a significant difference, the physician says, “Adding whole eggs to a carotenoid-rich salad substantially increased the absorption of lutein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, and lycopene. The fat in the yolk helps transport these nutrients into the bloodstream.”
Dr Sood concludes, “A completely fat-free salad still has nutritional value. But adding a modest source of dietary fat may help your body absorb substantially more of certain fat-soluble carotenoids already present in colourful vegetables.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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