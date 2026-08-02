How to have a healthy heart? Cardiologist Dr Ashima Bhelotkar shares a workout routine with tools to lower disease risk

A regular morning workout can help lower the risk of many diseases. Here is a simple and effective routine with exercises and tools you can use:

"Your heart does not thrive on the modern workday. Sitting for long hours, depending on caffeine, treating protein as an afterthought, and checking emails late can hurt your sleep, blood pressure, glucose levels, and stress hormones. To support your heart, focus on building healthy daily habits instead of striving for perfection," Dr Ashima Bhelotkar, Cardiovascular Surgeon, tells Health Shots .

Your daily habits are crucial for keeping your heart healthy, starting from when you wake up to when you go to bed. A simple morning workout routine shows how small lifestyle changes can enhance your heart health, increase your energy, and lower your risk of heart disease.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Morning routine for a healthy heart Start your day with natural sunlight before using your phone. Get daylight in your eyes before your phone distracts you. Step outside for a few minutes in the morning. "Eat a protein-rich breakfast before you reach for coffee", says the surgeon. Foods like eggs, Greek yoghurt, or a protein smoothie help keep your blood sugar steady and support your nervous system.

How long should I walk after lunch? A short walk after lunch can greatly improve heart health and help control blood sugar. "This is one of the best habits for better blood sugar levels, circulation, and breaking the routine of sitting at a desk all day", says the doctor. To maintain energy and support heart health, build your lunch around protein, fibre-rich foods, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Which evening habit is best for heart health? For the evening, choose gentle activities instead of intense workouts. You can do weight training, yoga, or play with children to keep your body moving without straining it. "Then, have a proper dinner, dim the lights, and avoid screen time on your phone right before bed", says Dr Bhelotkar. Getting enough rest and sleep is crucial for your heart health. It's important to give your body healthy signals every day to protect your cardiovascular health.

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)