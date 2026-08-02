Could eating less protein help you live longer? New review of 350 studies suggests surprising health benefits

Protein has become the star nutrient in recent years, finding its way into everything from cereals and coffee to snacks and even protein-infused water. While high-protein diets are often promoted for muscle growth and weight management, a new scientific review suggests that consuming less protein may offer surprising health benefits, especially for people who lead a sedentary lifestyle.

Published on July 31 in the journal Cell Press Blue, the review analysed more than 350 studies on protein restriction and ageing. Researchers concluded that lowering protein intake may improve metabolic health, slow biological ageing and, in some cases, even extend lifespan. (Also read: Eggs score 10/10, quinoa just 4/10: Dietitian rates 9 popular protein sources and reveals which ones are worth eating )

What did the researchers find The review was led by researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who examined decades of evidence exploring the relationship between protein intake and healthy ageing.

According to the researchers, restricting protein intake appears to:

Improve metabolism

Change how cells sense and respond to nutrients

Reduce cellular damage

Preserve healthy cell function

Lower the risk of several age-related diseases These biological changes may collectively slow the ageing process and contribute to a longer, healthier life.

Why eating more protein isn’t always better While protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle, researchers say the amount people need depends largely on how physically active they are.

“It’s absolutely crystal clear that there are benefits of protein to muscle growth and exercise response of active individuals. But because most people are relatively sedentary, many people are likely consuming more protein than they actually need, which probably has negative health consequences,” said Dudley Lamming, the study’s corresponding author.

According to the researchers, many sedentary adults may be consuming excess protein through fortified foods and supplements without actually needing it.