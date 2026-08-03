Does hitting a ganglion cyst with a heavy book make it better? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains

A popular way to deal with ganglion cysts is to apply pressure to the area, such as hitting it with a heavy book. However, according to physician Dr Kunal Sood, that is not the best course of action. Taking to Instagram on August 3, he explained what that is.

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A ganglion cyst is a non-cancerous, fluid-filled lump that commonly develops along the tendons or joints of the wrists, hands, ankles or feet. As per the Mayo Clinic website, the cause of the cyst formation is unknown. They are often painless and disappear on their own.

Why should one not hit a ganglion cyst with a heavy book? In the words of Dr Sood, “You may have heard that the fastest way to get rid of a ganglion cyst is to smash it with a heavy bow. Unfortunately, that's not a great idea.”

Explaining what the condition is, the physician shared that a ganglion cyst is a fluid-filled sack that usually develops near a joint or a tendon, most commonly on the wrist.

If a person hits it hard enough, as is the case while slamming it with a book, the cyst can rupture, and the fluid that was inside it can spread into the surrounding tissue.

While this can make the lump temporarily disappear, Dr Sood pointed out that the outer lining of the cyst often remains, which is why it can come right back.

“Hitting it also becomes a real risk, including fractures, nerve injuries, tendon damage, and bruising, especially because not every lump on the wrist is actually a ganglion cyst,” he pointed out.

How best to deal with a ganglion cyst? As per Dr Sood, “If the cyst is not painful, it's often safe to simply watch it. If it becomes painful, limits movement, or keeps coming back, a healthcare professional can discuss options like aspiration or surgery.”

The physician highlighted that sometimes the quickest fist is not the safest one.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.