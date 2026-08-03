Shravan special recipe: Chef Kunal Kapur says this Tandoori Soya Chaap is ‘tastier and healthier’ than restaurant-style
Looking for a high-protein vegetarian meal this Shravan? Chef Kunal Kapur shared a restaurant-style tandoori soya chaap recipe with a protein-rich mint chutney.
As the month of Shravan begins, many people opt for vegetarian meals while looking for nutritious options that are high in protein. Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe that combines festive eating with flavour and nutrition. In his August 2 Instagram video, he shared his Tandoori Soya Chaap with high-protein mint chutney, describing it as a healthier and tastier alternative to restaurant-style versions. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur says this childhood favourite aloo gobi recipe 'will make you miss home'; shares useful cooking tips )
“As the month of Shravan starts, a new challenge begins in our kitchen. We have to stay vegetarian. Along with that, the intake of protein should be sufficient. And whatever food is being prepared, its taste should be exciting,” Chef Kunal said.
He added, “Today, we will make Tandoori Soya Chaap, and it will be tastier and healthier than a restaurant. I will pair this with a high-protein mint chutney.”
Ingredients
For boiling soya chaap
- 9-10 soya chaap pieces
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- 2 tsp green chilli paste
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- Around 1.5 litres water
- Butter for basting (optional)
For tandoori marination
- 4 tbsp mustard oil
- 1.5 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp black salt
- 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- A large pinch of kasoori methi powder
- A handful of chopped coriander
- Juice of 1.5 small lemons
- 1 cup hung curd
For high-protein mint chutney
- 100 grams firm or silken tofu
- 1.5 cups fresh coriander
- ½ cup mint leaves
- 7-8 small garlic cloves
- ½ inch piece of ginger
- 2 green chillies
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp black salt
- 2 tsp chaat masala
- Juice of 1 small lemon
- Around ½ cup chilled water
Method
1. Start by boiling the soya chaap with salt, Kashmiri chilli powder, green chilli paste and ginger-garlic paste in water. Once cooked, drain and allow it to cool.
2. For the marinade, combine mustard oil, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, black salt, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, chaat masala, kasoori methi, chopped coriander, lemon juice and hung curd. Mix well to form a smooth coating.
3. Add the boiled soya chaap to the marinade and coat it evenly. Let it rest for some time so the flavours are absorbed.
4. Grill or cook the marinated soya chaap until it develops a smoky, tandoori texture. Brush with butter while cooking for extra flavour.
5. For the high-protein mint chutney, blend tofu, coriander, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, green chillies, salt, black salt, chaat masala, lemon juice and chilled water until smooth.
6. Serve the hot tandoori soya chaap with the protein-rich mint chutney.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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