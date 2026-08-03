Shravan special recipe: Chef Kunal Kapur says this Tandoori Soya Chaap is ‘tastier and healthier’ than restaurant-style

As the month of Shravan begins, many people opt for vegetarian meals while looking for nutritious options that are high in protein. Chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe that combines festive eating with flavour and nutrition. In his August 2 Instagram video, he shared his Tandoori Soya Chaap with high-protein mint chutney, describing it as a healthier and tastier alternative to restaurant-style versions. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur says this childhood favourite aloo gobi recipe 'will make you miss home'; shares useful cooking tips )

“As the month of Shravan starts, a new challenge begins in our kitchen. We have to stay vegetarian. Along with that, the intake of protein should be sufficient. And whatever food is being prepared, its taste should be exciting,” Chef Kunal said.

He added, “Today, we will make Tandoori Soya Chaap, and it will be tastier and healthier than a restaurant. I will pair this with a high-protein mint chutney.”