Is preventing heart disease simpler than we believe? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London reveals best diet for heart health
Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London highlights the importance of a whole-foods diet for heart health, warning against processed foods.
What could be the best diet for your heart health? Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, in a conversation with Dr Mark Hyman, emphasised that personal nutrition is the primary foundation of heart health.
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The best diet for heart health
In an Instagram post shared on August 6, Dr London elaborated on what it takes to take care of our heart, giving a farming metaphor: “If a farmer looks out on his fields and all of the plants are sick, if all of your crops are sick, where's the first place they look? It's in the soil. What are we feeding the plants?”
He stressed that, just like a farmer, humans must prioritise a whole-foods diet while strictly avoiding ultra-processed foods and saturated fats. Asking the poignant question: “Could preventing heart disease be simpler than we’ve been led to believe?” he added, “Heart disease isn’t caused by one bad lab value or one isolated risk factor. Your diet, movement, sleep, stress, blood sugar, blood pressure, and even your relationships all influence the same biological systems.”
Be mindful of what you're putting in your mouth
Moreover, the heart surgeon stressed that your body is one interconnected ecosystem, and that when you improve the environment in which your cells live, you can dramatically reduce your risk.
Unpacking why so many people who look healthy still end up having heart attacks, and what we should actually be measuring to prevent them, he stressed, “I think that being mindful of what you're putting in your mouth, focusing on a whole-foods diet, limiting ultra-processed foods, and limiting saturated fats in your diet is essential.”
Additionally, he cautioned that in an age when health information is easily available online, one has to be careful with fringe or extreme choices, because one always has to be mindful of what one is substituting for.
“I think that’s a great place to start because it is something we have such control over, and our gut is such a primary source. While we do not fully understand the microbiome by any stretch of the imagination, the principle holds: what we feed ourselves is the information we give our bodies to live on. Most of us can connect those dots, and when you are thoughtful about it, you simply feel better,” Dr London shared.
The choices you make every day shape the health of your heart for decades to come.
About the expert
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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