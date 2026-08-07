Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipes for creamy potato soup and crispy cheese toast: See step-by-step preparation
The potato soup and cheese toast is a classic pairing that is warm and indulgent, and can be easily made at home. Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipes.
Sometimes the simplest foods are the most comforting when prepared well. Celebrity chef and MasterChef Kunal Kapur’s creamy potato soup and crispy cheese toast recipes prove just that.
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Taking to Instagram on August 7, the chef shared how to prepare the classic combo. He wrote in the caption, “Weather calls for something comforting and cheesy, and today I’m making the ultimate cosy combo - a creamy potato soup with my crispy, cheesy toast. It’s warm, hearty, and exactly what you need on a rainy day.”
The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For potato soup:
- Potato, large – 2 (300 g)
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Garlic, chopped – 2 tsp
- Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
- Onion, chopped – ⅓ cup
- Milk – 1½ cups
- Water – 1½ cups
- Salt – to taste
- Water – ½ cup approx
- Salt – to taste
- Spring onions, chopped – handful
- Cheese, grated – ¼ cup
- Pepper powder – a large pinch
For cheese toast:
- Bread slice – 4
- Mozzarella Cheese, grated – 1 cup
- Italian seasoning – 2 tsp
- Chilli flakes – 2 tsp
- Butter – 1 tbsp
Method of preparation
For potato soup:
- In a deep pan, melt some butter and add chopped garlic, chopped ginger, and chopped onions. Sauté until the onions become translucent.
- Next, add diced potatoes and cook for about three to four minutes, stirring until the potatoes start to turn a light brown colour.
- Increase the flame to high, then add milk, water, and salt. Let it boil until the potatoes become soft and mashy.
- Once done, cool the mixture completely and blend it until smooth.
- Transfer the blended mixture back into a deep pan. Adjust the consistency with additional water if necessary, bring it to a boil, and then turn off the flame.
- Add chopped green onions, grated cheese, salt, and black pepper powder, and mix well. The cheesy, velvety potato soup is now ready.
For cheese toast:
- For the cheese toast, start by slicing a foot-long loaf of bread diagonally. Top it with shredded cheese, Italian seasoning, and chilli flakes.
- Cook it in the oven or toaster oven at 180°C until the cheese melts.
- Alternatively, you can melt some butter in a flat pan, place the cheese bread in it, cover with a lid, and let it cook until the cheese melts. Turn off the flame and let it sit with the lid on for a moment before serving.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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