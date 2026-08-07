Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipes for creamy potato soup and crispy cheese toast: See step-by-step preparation

Sometimes the simplest foods are the most comforting when prepared well. Celebrity chef and MasterChef Kunal Kapur’s creamy potato soup and crispy cheese toast recipes prove just that.

Also Read | Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shares anti-inflammatory chutney recipe that can elevate your meals and keep you healthy

Taking to Instagram on August 7, the chef shared how to prepare the classic combo. He wrote in the caption, “Weather calls for something comforting and cheesy, and today I’m making the ultimate cosy combo - a creamy potato soup with my crispy, cheesy toast. It’s warm, hearty, and exactly what you need on a rainy day.”

The detailed steps are presented as follows.