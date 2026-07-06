Is potato healthy? Nutritionist shares ultimate hack for better digestion, explains how to unlock amazing gut benefits
A lot of us grew up thinking potatoes were just 'empty calories'. But Paridhi Garg is here to bust that myth with a simple kitchen hack that changes everything.
For decades, the potato has been cast as the ultimate dietary villain — frequently blamed for weight gain and spiked blood sugar. However, health experts are now calling for a complete rewrite of the narrative. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi: See step by step preparation
Paridhi Garg, a nutritionist specialising in gut health and the founder of The Gut Perspective, took to Instagram on June 17 to lead the charge for potato's ‘full rehabilitation’. She said, "The potato has been bullied for decades. I really don't think it deserves it. The potato didn’t fail you. The narrative around it did."
Breaking down the nutrition: not 'empty calories'
According to Paridhi, the common perception that potatoes offer nothing but empty carbohydrates is factually incorrect. A single serving packs a significant nutritional punch that rivals that of other highly praised health foods.
"What’s actually in a potato? 37 g carbs. 4 g fibre. 4 g protein. More potassium than a banana. Vitamin C. B6. Iron," Paridhi detailed, highlighting that these numbers represent 'not exactly empty calories'.
The science of 'resistant starch'
The true magic of the potato lies in how it interacts with the human digestive system, particularly when prepared correctly. Paridhi explained that the cooking and cooling process triggers a scientific transformation known as retrogradation: "So let's look at some science. When a potato is cooked, for example, you boil it, or you bake it, and then you cool it, it goes through a process called retrogradation, which basically transforms its starch into something called a resistant starch."
This structural change completely alters how the body processes the vegetable. "Resistant starch is something that resists getting digested in your small intestine," Paridhi explained, adding that it successfully 'reaches your large intestine to get fermented by the bacteria'.
This fermentation process releases short-chain fatty acids, specifically butyrate, which Paridhi describes as 'basically fuel for your gut barrier and your immunity'. Paridhi added that butyrate actively 'feeds your colon lining, reduces inflammation, and keeps your gut barrier strong'.
This isn't just theoretical; it is backed by clinical research. Paridhi pointed out: "Research from the University of Michigan found that potato resistant starch produced the greatest increase in butyrate compared to other resistant starch sources tested." She added, "The humble cooled potato. Outperforming." Also read | Love potatoes but fear weight gain? 10 incredible ways to enjoy aloo guilt-free
How to prepare your potatoes for maximum benefit
To unlock these gut-health benefits, the method of preparation and consumption is critical. Paridhi outlined strict guidelines for consumers looking to reintroduce potatoes into their diets:
1. The cook-and-cool method
"Cook and cool it. This is the most important thing," Paridhi said, adding, "Boil, bake, or steam — then let it cool completely before eating. This is what creates the resistant starch." For those who prefer warm meals, she brought good news: "Reheating is fine. Cook, cool, reheat — the resistant starch stays intact. Leftover aloo sabzi from the fridge is genuinely a gut health win."
2. Choose the right cooking techniques
The potato's health profile depends heavily on the kitchen environment. Paridhi recommended sticking to methods like boiling, baking, steaming, or air-frying, as these 'preserve the nutritional profile and keep it a whole food'. Conversely, deep frying remains off the table. "This adds excessive saturated fat and changes the entire nutritional equation," Paridhi warned. "The potato isn’t the problem — the oil it’s drowning in is," she added.
3. Prioritise pairing and portions
A potato should never act as a standalone meal or be paired exclusively with other heavy carbohydrates. "Just to make things clear, I would never make a potato sabzi and eat it with a bowl of rice or two rotis and call that a meal," Paridhi clarified. "Rather, I would bake or boil it and eat it with my protein and fibre and call that a meal," she added.
She suggested pairing potatoes with dal, a vegetable side, curd, or eggs, noting, "The combination slows glucose absorption and makes it a balanced meal. Potato alone in large quantities is where context goes wrong." Mindful portion control is equally essential. "One medium potato as part of a meal is very different from a plate of only mashed potato with butter," Paridhi shared, adding, "The potato is fine. The proportion and the pairing matter."
4. Post-meal movement
To further mitigate any potential impacts on blood sugar, Paridhi advised incorporating a small amount of physical activity immediately following the meal: "Move after eating. Even a 10-15 minute walk after a carb-containing meal helps your muscles absorb glucose and blunts any blood sugar response."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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