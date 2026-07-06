Is potato healthy? Nutritionist shares ultimate hack for better digestion, explains how to unlock amazing gut benefits

For decades, the potato has been cast as the ultimate dietary villain — frequently blamed for weight gain and spiked blood sugar. However, health experts are now calling for a complete rewrite of the narrative. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi: See step by step preparation Stop avoiding the humble potato. Change the way you prep it, Paridhi Garg says. (Unsplash)

Paridhi Garg, a nutritionist specialising in gut health and the founder of The Gut Perspective, took to Instagram on June 17 to lead the charge for potato's ‘full rehabilitation’. She said, "The potato has been bullied for decades. I really don't think it deserves it. The potato didn’t fail you. The narrative around it did."

Breaking down the nutrition: not 'empty calories' According to Paridhi, the common perception that potatoes offer nothing but empty carbohydrates is factually incorrect. A single serving packs a significant nutritional punch that rivals that of other highly praised health foods.

"What’s actually in a potato? 37 g carbs. 4 g fibre. 4 g protein. More potassium than a banana. Vitamin C. B6. Iron," Paridhi detailed, highlighting that these numbers represent 'not exactly empty calories'.

The science of 'resistant starch' The true magic of the potato lies in how it interacts with the human digestive system, particularly when prepared correctly. Paridhi explained that the cooking and cooling process triggers a scientific transformation known as retrogradation: "So let's look at some science. When a potato is cooked, for example, you boil it, or you bake it, and then you cool it, it goes through a process called retrogradation, which basically transforms its starch into something called a resistant starch."

This structural change completely alters how the body processes the vegetable. "Resistant starch is something that resists getting digested in your small intestine," Paridhi explained, adding that it successfully 'reaches your large intestine to get fermented by the bacteria'.

This fermentation process releases short-chain fatty acids, specifically butyrate, which Paridhi describes as 'basically fuel for your gut barrier and your immunity'. Paridhi added that butyrate actively 'feeds your colon lining, reduces inflammation, and keeps your gut barrier strong'.

This isn't just theoretical; it is backed by clinical research. Paridhi pointed out: "Research from the University of Michigan found that potato resistant starch produced the greatest increase in butyrate compared to other resistant starch sources tested." She added, "The humble cooled potato. Outperforming." Also read | Love potatoes but fear weight gain? 10 incredible ways to enjoy aloo guilt-free