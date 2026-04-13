Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi: See step by step preparation

In Indian summer, no one likes to stay long in the kitchen and stew in the sweltering heat. What really comes in handy is a homely recipe made with easily available ingredients that can be whipped up in minutes while also delivering on the taste. Kunal Kapur's aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi recipe serves four. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on April 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his own recipe for aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi that solves just the problem. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption:

“Making a simple, comforting aloo shimla mirch ki sabzi—soft, perfectly spiced potatoes tossed with slightly crunchy capsicum, coming together in a way that feels like pure home on a plate. It’s one of those everyday dishes that doesn’t need much, yet always delivers.”

The recipe takes around 40 minutes to prep and cook, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient for four servings. The detailed guidelines are presented as follows.