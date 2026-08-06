Tried and Tested: I finally found a suitcase that survived airport baggage handling

The Swiss Military Lithane suitcase, after four flights and a Disney cruise, still looks almost new without using a protective cover. (Hindustan Times) Shop Bags & Luggage at ₹ 100/month Check Eligibility → Airport baggage handling and I have never had the best relationship. Over the years, I have collected suitcases with scratched shells, chipped corners, stiff wheels and handles that suddenly developed a wobble after just a handful of flights. At this point, I almost expect checked luggage to come back looking a little worse for wear. It is one of the reasons I have never been particularly attached to a suitcase, no matter how impressive it looked on the day I bought it.

So, for my recent holiday from Bhopal to Delhi, onward to Singapore for the Disney Adventure cruise and back home again, I decided not to baby my luggage. No protective cover. No wrapping it in plastic. I wanted to know how the Swiss Military Lithane would cope with the same treatment every checked suitcase goes through, from conveyor belts and baggage carts to airport trolleys, taxi boots and cruise terminal transfers.

Four flights later, I had my answer.

The cabin and medium-sized suitcases came back looking almost exactly the way they had left. There were no visible scratches across the shell, the wheels rolled just as smoothly as they had on day one, and the telescopic handle remained as firm as ever. After years of accepting that airline baggage handling would eventually leave its mark on every suitcase I owned, this was the first one that genuinely changed my expectations.