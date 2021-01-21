IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News
[

World News

]
The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-storey building.(REUTERS)
world news

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

Reuters, Kyiv
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the interior minister to open and take charge of an inquiry into the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 15, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Senate to get Donald Trump's impeachment trial soon: Nancy Pelosi

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The House impeachment managers -- the prosecutors who will present the case against Trump -- are in contact with the Senate about the timing, Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
The poll for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung was carried out online in December, after Biden’s election victory had become clear, according to Ray. YouGov surveyed roughly 1,000 respondents from each of the 12 countries, with results weighted for variables such as respondents’ ages, gender, education and religion.(AP)
world news

World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Even in countries Trump courted heavily while in office –- such as India and Brazil -– Biden was seen as a welcome change. Only in Russia did more respondents disapprove of the change of guard in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada’s campaign hit another roadblock last week, when Pfizer Inc. said it would temporarily reduce deliveries outside the US as it renovates a factory in Belgium to boost capacity. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
Canada’s campaign hit another roadblock last week, when Pfizer Inc. said it would temporarily reduce deliveries outside the US as it renovates a factory in Belgium to boost capacity. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
world news

Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Canada has administered about 684,000 doses, enough to give first shots to about 1.8% of the population, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, though some people have already gotten two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cyclist rides across an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain heads into a national lockdown on January 5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that was threatening the British healthcare system before a vaccine programme reached a critical mass. (Justin Tallis / AFP)
A cyclist rides across an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain heads into a national lockdown on January 5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 4 ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases that was threatening the British healthcare system before a vaccine programme reached a critical mass. (Justin Tallis / AFP)
world news

One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have highlighted those concerns in recent weeks and begun talking about measures that could bridge the inequality gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.(AP)
The Boeing 737-500 jet crashed on January 9, minutes after taking off from Jakarta, the capital.(AP)
world news

Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

PTI, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerry praised Europe’s policies on tackling climate and blasted Trump’s stance as “reckless” and embarrassing.(AP)
Kerry praised Europe’s policies on tackling climate and blasted Trump’s stance as “reckless” and embarrassing.(AP)
world news

US climate envoy Kerry says Glasgow last chance for action

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
In his first speech since becoming US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry said failure is “simply not an option” at COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Merkel dismissed suggestions that the election would be influenced by her handling of the pandemic.(AP)
Merkel dismissed suggestions that the election would be influenced by her handling of the pandemic.(AP)
world news

Angela Merkel promises widespread vaccine availability before September vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Amid efforts to boost vaccine supply, Merkel said all Germans who want a shot will get one by the end of the summer on September 21. National elections take place on September 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described Biden's bill that could open a path to citizenship for immigrants in the US as "very good".(AP)
world news

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Reuters, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Biden issued half a dozen executive orders after his inauguration on Wednesday to reverse hardline immigration policies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Continuing claims in state programs -- an approximation of the number of people receiving ongoing jobless benefits -- decreased by 127,000 to 5.05 million in the week ended January 9. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 935,000 initial applications and 5.3 million continuing claims. (Representative Image)
Continuing claims in state programs -- an approximation of the number of people receiving ongoing jobless benefits -- decreased by 127,000 to 5.05 million in the week ended January 9. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 935,000 initial applications and 5.3 million continuing claims. (Representative Image)
world news

US jobless claims fall slightly but remain elevated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Initial jobless claims in regular state programs declined by 26,000 to 900,000 in the week ended January 16, according to Labor Department data Thursday. On an un-adjusted basis, the figure dropped by more than 151,000 to 960,668.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The improved tone follows a video conference between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 in which both stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship.(AP)
The improved tone follows a video conference between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on January 9 in which both stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship.(AP)
world news

EU, Turkey call for improved relations after turbulent 2020

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Turkey, which remains an official candidate for EU membership despite the tensions, is facing the threat of EU economic sanctions over a hydrocarbons dispute with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, but the mood music between Brussels and Ankara has improved since the new year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton
world news

Clinton, Bush and Obama record joint video to wish Biden success

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
In the video, the three former Presidents of the United States highlighted the importance of listening to people with different opinions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)
Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the UK, which left the bloc last year.(AP)
world news

UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The EU says the rest of its 143 delegations around the world have all been given full diplomatic status.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk along Oxford Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions in London on December 26. There is however, rising confidence help could soon be on the way, with expectation mounting that UK regulators may authorize a second coronavirus vaccine this week. (Henry Nicholls / REUTERS)
People walk along Oxford Street as shops remain closed under Tier 4 restrictions in London on December 26. There is however, rising confidence help could soon be on the way, with expectation mounting that UK regulators may authorize a second coronavirus vaccine this week. (Henry Nicholls / REUTERS)
world news

9 million people borrowed money to get through pandemic: UK govt data

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The government data also showed self-employed workers were more likely to report reduced hours and income.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plant will avoid the emission of 245,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, Iberdrola said. Danone’s suppliers in Spain, Graham Packaging and Salvesen Logistica, will also join the project, dubbed Francisco Pizarro after the famous Spanish conquistador. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ Representational photo)
The plant will avoid the emission of 245,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, Iberdrola said. Danone’s suppliers in Spain, Graham Packaging and Salvesen Logistica, will also join the project, dubbed Francisco Pizarro after the famous Spanish conquistador. (Representative Image)(Reuters/ Representational photo)
world news

Western Spain set to get Europe's largest solar power plant

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The 300 million-euro ($364 million) project will be located in the western province of Caceres, Iberdrola said in statement on its website. The utility will provide power to Danone’s 29 supply points for 10 years, starting from April 2022 under a power purchase agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. he Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)(AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. he Biden administration is taking quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization, part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before Wednesday’s inauguration, the Biden-Harris transition team announced its plans to “take action” to halt a U.S. withdrawal begun under Trump and work with partners to reform WHO and support its response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)(AP)
world news

Joe Biden to direct agencies to use Defense Production Act in Covid-19 fight

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The new administration will use the DPA for the acceleration in the production of syringes, raw materials used in vaccines, and other items.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.(File Photo(Representative Image))
Residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.(File Photo(Representative Image))
world news

Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

ANI, Manila
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," Johnson told broadcasters.(REUTERS)
"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," Johnson told broadcasters.(REUTERS)
world news

UK PM Johnson says to early to say when national lockdown will end

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:31 PM IST
"What we're seeing in the ONS data, in the REACT survey, we're seeing the contagiousness of the new variant that we saw arrive just before Christmas. There's no doubt it does spread very fast indeed."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mongolia's Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa gives his resignation statement to the media in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia on January 21, 2021, following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her newborn baby. (Photo by Byambasuren BYAMBA-OCHIR / AFP)(AFP)
Mongolia's Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa gives his resignation statement to the media in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia on January 21, 2021, following protests and public outrage over the treatment of a coronavirus patient and her newborn baby. (Photo by Byambasuren BYAMBA-OCHIR / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after Covid-19 protests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Khurelsukh said in his resignation statement that he should "assume the responsibility upon himself and accept the demand of the public." His resignation needs to be approved by parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before joining UNHCR, Antonio Guterres spent more than 20 years in government and public service.(AP file photo)
Before joining UNHCR, Antonio Guterres spent more than 20 years in government and public service.(AP file photo)
world news

China backs Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations, took office on January 1, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base.(AP)
President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base.(AP)
world news

Donald Trump’s hasty climate regulations may take long to unwind

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:01 PM IST
While the Paris pact can be re-entered with the stroke of a pen and take effect just 30 days later, other Trump regulations will take substantially longer to unwind.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

Thailand approves AstraZeneca vaccine amid second virus wave

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration granted the approval for the vaccine on Thursday, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said by phone. AstraZeneca is the first coronavirus vaccine developer to win approval in Thailand, which also has ordered shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be transportation secretary, speaks as Biden looks on during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP)
Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be transportation secretary, speaks as Biden looks on during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP)
world news

Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg calls for improvement in US infrastructure

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Biden put Buttigieg - a rival for the Democratic presidential nomination last year - in charge of the department that oversees aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Now a private citizen, Donald Trump faces an uncertain legal future

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Could Trump have pardoned himself and others in secret? It's possible, said former prosecutor Alonso.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of a Chinese Navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre), during military drills in the South China Sea. (AFP file)
File photo of a Chinese Navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre), during military drills in the South China Sea. (AFP file)
world news

Ex-chief of China’s aircraft carrier programme to be held for graft

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod JanardhananSutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The Supreme People’s Procuratorate had decided to arrest Hu Wenming, the former party chief and chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, over suspicion of taking bribes and abuse of power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retail footfall was a third of the year-earlier period last week. The proportion of the workforce on furlough leave in which the government subsidizes their wages rose 2 points to 16% in the period to January 10. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Retail footfall was a third of the year-earlier period last week. The proportion of the workforce on furlough leave in which the government subsidizes their wages rose 2 points to 16% in the period to January 10. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

New UK card-purchase data shows 35% drop in consumer spending

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Spending on credit and debit cards was 4% higher than in February, the last month before the pandemic struck. The Bank of England released its figures from its payment systems to the statistics office to provide more up-to-date information on how the pandemic is affecting the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google has been facing a number of controversies pertaining to its AI tech and military deals as well as on diversity and inclusivity fronts.(AFP)
Google has been facing a number of controversies pertaining to its AI tech and military deals as well as on diversity and inclusivity fronts.(AFP)
world news

Google and its ethics AI team row: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Google has drawn major criticism on the move of sudden investigation of Mitchell and suspension of her system access.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping with then US vice-president Joe Biden in 2013 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP file)
Chinese President Xi Jinping with then US vice-president Joe Biden in 2013 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP file)
world news

China congratulates Biden, welcomes US return to WHO, Paris Accord

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Biden had used the word “unity” several times in his inauguration speech, and that it was “precisely what is needed currently in US-China relations,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Merkel said intensive talks are under way to accelerate production of the shots.(Reuters)
Merkel said intensive talks are under way to accelerate production of the shots.(Reuters)
world news

Merkel calls for European solidarity in fight against Covid-19

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Germany extended lockdown curbs to Feb 14 and sharpened select measures on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter is a major communication tool for the president. The account @POTUS had 33 million followers, @WhiteHouse had 26 million, @FLOTUS had 16 million, and @PressSec had 6 million as of December.(AP)
Twitter is a major communication tool for the president. The account @POTUS had 33 million followers, @WhiteHouse had 26 million, @FLOTUS had 16 million, and @PressSec had 6 million as of December.(AP)
world news

Twitter makes Joe Biden's account start with zero followers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Initially, there was a conflict between the Biden camp and Twitter about whether adherents would move over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • ...

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved