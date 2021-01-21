World News]
At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine
Senate to get Donald Trump's impeachment trial soon: Nancy Pelosi
World has faith in Joe Biden, but not in the US: Survey
Canada's vaccination drive hindered despite securing enough shots for population
One in five British adults went further into debt due to pandemic
Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris
US climate envoy Kerry says Glasgow last chance for action
Angela Merkel promises widespread vaccine availability before September vote
Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan
US jobless claims fall slightly but remain elevated
EU, Turkey call for improved relations after turbulent 2020
Clinton, Bush and Obama record joint video to wish Biden success
UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
9 million people borrowed money to get through pandemic: UK govt data
Western Spain set to get Europe's largest solar power plant
Joe Biden to direct agencies to use Defense Production Act in Covid-19 fight
Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan
UK PM Johnson says to early to say when national lockdown will end
Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after Covid-19 protests
China backs Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General
Donald Trump’s hasty climate regulations may take long to unwind
Thailand approves AstraZeneca vaccine amid second virus wave
Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg calls for improvement in US infrastructure
Now a private citizen, Donald Trump faces an uncertain legal future
Ex-chief of China’s aircraft carrier programme to be held for graft
New UK card-purchase data shows 35% drop in consumer spending
Google and its ethics AI team row: What we know so far
China congratulates Biden, welcomes US return to WHO, Paris Accord
Merkel calls for European solidarity in fight against Covid-19
Twitter makes Joe Biden's account start with zero followers
