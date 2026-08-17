Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    world news

    Who's Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé in focus after her death

    world news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 13:57 IST
    Wladimir Klitschko, a successful heavyweight boxer, was in a known relationship with actress

    Lindsay Clancy trial to resume today: Who all have testified in first 3 weeks?

    If found guilty of first-degree murder, Lindsay Clancy could face life imprisonment without parole.
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 13:13 IST

    Decoding scope of Saudi, Turkey, and Pakistan’s Mecca pact: New ‘NATO of East?’

    The promise of the Mecca pact has sparked comparison buzz with NATO, whose members make a similar commitment under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.
    world news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 12:55 IST

    Jon Ossoff tears into Trump over Natalie Harp association amid Iran war duties

    Senator Jon Ossoff criticized President Trump for focusing on personal travel with aide Natalie Harp instead of addressing vital issues like the conflict in Iran.
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 12:44 IST

    An Iraqi leader became Trump's backchannel to Iran's Guard Corps for talks. Why?

    Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region in Iraq, is reportedly trusted by both Washington and senior leaders of the Iranian regime
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 12:31 IST

    ‘Will bomb the s*** out of Oman’: Trump's latest threat over Hormuz blockade row

    US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Airport in Morristown, N.J.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 13:48 IST

    Lindsay Clancy’s parents GoFundMe: How much money has been raised?

    Michael and Paula Musgrove, the parents of Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her children, leave the Plymouth Superior courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2026. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 11:57 IST

    US Embassy's update for parents, clarifies if kids must attend visa interviews

    The US Embassy in India requires all minor visa applicants to be present at consular interviews, regardless of age/
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 11:04 IST

    $100,000 H-1B visa fee could push talent away, says Indian-American Congressman

    Trump imposed a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas in September, drawing criticism that the steep cost could hurt US firms hiring highly skilled foreign workers.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 11:34 IST

    H-1B, F-1 visa alert for Indian applicants: USCIS to deny these forms September

    US visa alert: No grace period will be granted for outdated forms, resulting in immediate rejection of late submissions.
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 10:19 IST

    Indian Army Chief General Seth conferred rank of Honorary General of Nepal Army by President Paudel

    Indian Army Chief General Seth conferred rank of Honorary General of Nepal Army by President Paudel
    world news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 09:47 IST

    Pakistani TikTok star shot dead in Taxila, gunmen fired at car

    Police registered a case against the suspects named by Sahibzada and the unidentified men under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 09:13 IST

    'Trump planning to use nuclear weapons on Iran,' claims ex-US Congresswoman

    Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Greene asserted that the high-level discussions were "real" and accused the Trump administration of lowering the threshold for nuclear action.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 08:51 IST

    Hayden Panettiere custody row: Why did she relinquish full custody of daughter?

    Hayden Panettiere custody row: Why did Heroes star relinquish full custody of daughter Kaya to her ex-partner?
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 07:00 IST

    How a fake Iran nuke claim from Indian X account jolted Netanyahu and team Trump

    Trump and Netanyahu said they agreed on the plan Monday after talks at the White House.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 07:06 IST

    Trump cuts S Korea military drills after Kim Jong Un post; Iran angle at play

    Trump scaled back US-South Korea drills after praising Kim Jong Un.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 07:02 IST

    Hayden Panettiere, US actor and star of 'Heroes', dies at 36

    Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of 36.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 05:39 IST

    Who is Brian Hickerson? Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend and their relationship

    Hayden Panettiere passed away at the age of 36.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 04:42 IST

    US visa rules change from September 15: What H-1B holders, students need to know

    H-1B dependents, including eligible H-4 spouses and children, may use Form I-539 when seeking to extend or change their dependent status.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 03:17 IST

    Trump blames vandals for damaged grass in the same spot where he held his big July 4 celebration

    Trump blames vandals for damaged grass in the same spot where he held his big July 4 celebration
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 02:38 IST

    Bangladesh seeks Hasina's extradition before Tarique Rahman’s India visit

    Bangladesh links Tarique Rahman’s India visit to Sheikh Hasina's extradition.
    world news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 02:18 IST

    Who is John Bannan? Alabama man convicted of killing beloved elderly rescue dog

    Who is John Bannan? Alabama man convicted of killing beloved elderly rescue dog Jack
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 01:05 IST

    Who is Maddison McDonald? Texas teen who was beaten by bullies back in hospital

    Who is Maddison McDonald? Texas teen who was brutally beaten by bullies back in hospital
    us news
    Published on Aug 17, 2026 24:35 IST

    San Diego fire: 130-acre vegetation blaze prompts evacuations | Videos

    A vegetation fire near San Diego's Sorrento Valley has grown to 130 acres.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 24:44 IST

    USS George Washington: New photos raise questions over ship's conditions

    Unverified USS George Washington photos raise questions about ship conditions, while its long overhaul highlights wider US Navy maintenance pressures.. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
    us news
    Published on Aug 16, 2026 23:30 IST

    Will FBI take over Nancy Guthrie case? AG Todd Blanche weighs in

    Attorney General Todd Blanche said he doesn't think the FBI should take over the Nancy Guthrie investigation.
    us news
    Published on Aug 16, 2026 23:18 IST

    Sorrento Valley fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as San Diego blaze spreads

    A vegetation fire burning near Sorrento Valley in San Diego has led to multiple road closures and evacuations.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 16, 2026 23:46 IST

    Downtown Dallas fire: Smoke seen across Grand Prairie, Arlington and Duncanville

    A large smoke plume rises over downtown Dallas as fire crews respond.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 24:32 IST

    Marjorie Taylor Greene claims US 'discussing using nuclear weapon on Iran'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the Trump administration of ignoring US intelligence assessments about Iran’s nuclear program and following Israel’s warnings instead.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 01:20 IST

    Claude AI down: Users report ‘authentication service unavailable’ error

    A Claude artificial intelligence (AI) logo on a smartphone.
    us news
    Updated on Aug 17, 2026 24:29 IST
    Home / World News
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes