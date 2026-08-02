Mishawaka fire update: Residents report explosions as videos capture massive blaze

Another added, "We live off of Lawrence st and we have no power."

One resident reported on Facebook, "I was there I was told by some neighbors that it’s a business called Inserv."

A massive fire is burning at a business in Mishawaka, Indiana, with thick smoke billowing across the area. Residents shared dramatic videos and photos of the blaze on social media. Several reported hearing explosions as the fire intensified. According to dispatchers, crews are responding to a fire at a business in the 500 block of E. Marion Street.

A third resident wrote, "My son is a fireman for a Mishawaka fire department and is currently on duty. I’m sure he is there. I am praying for everyone’s safety I’m praying that nobody got hurt."

Another expressed, "Praying for all involved in this fire near Jefferson and Division in Mishawaka. I pray all houses near it stay unharmed. Wow it is a hot fire!"

One resident wrote, "I pray whatever is on fire is not one of INSERV's hazardous wastes. By the size a smoke, I would definitely say a chemical fire."