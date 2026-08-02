Mishawaka fire update: Residents report explosions as videos capture massive blaze
According to dispatchers, crews are responding to a fire at a business in the 500 block of E. Marion Street..
A massive fire is burning at a business in Mishawaka, Indiana, with thick smoke billowing across the area. Residents shared dramatic videos and photos of the blaze on social media. Several reported hearing explosions as the fire intensified. According to dispatchers, crews are responding to a fire at a business in the 500 block of E. Marion Street.
One resident reported on Facebook, "I was there I was told by some neighbors that it’s a business called Inserv."
Another added, "We live off of Lawrence st and we have no power."
A third resident wrote, "My son is a fireman for a Mishawaka fire department and is currently on duty. I’m sure he is there. I am praying for everyone’s safety I’m praying that nobody got hurt."
Another expressed, "Praying for all involved in this fire near Jefferson and Division in Mishawaka. I pray all houses near it stay unharmed. Wow it is a hot fire!"
One resident wrote, "I pray whatever is on fire is not one of INSERV's hazardous wastes. By the size a smoke, I would definitely say a chemical fire."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More