Panchang Today, August 1, 2026: Krishna Tritiya under Shatabhisha Nakshatra
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 1, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 1, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined thinking, careful planning and steady progress. With Shanivar, Krishna Tritiya and Shatabhisha Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, thoughtful communication and a calm, measured approach rather than haste or unnecessary display.
|Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:42 am
|Sunset
|7:12 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|9:04 am to 10:46 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar (Saturday) is associated with discipline, responsibility and steady effort. Combined with Krishna Tritiya, the day encourages reviewing priorities, simplifying plans and bringing unfinished tasks into order rather than taking on too much at once.
Shatabhisha Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Aquarius, supports objective thinking, careful analysis and improving existing systems. It is a favourable time to review commitments, organise your schedule and focus on practical solutions. At the same time, the day's energy may feel more reserved, making it important to balance logic with warmth in your interactions.
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How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports organised work that benefits from discipline, clarity and careful review. Krishna Tritiya encourages refining plans, improving efficiency, reviewing budgets, responding to pending messages and resolving practical issues instead of pursuing ambitious new ideas.
Shatabhisha Nakshatra and the Moon in Aquarius favour independent thinking, research and problem-solving, provided decisions are based on facts rather than assumptions. If an important decision needs to be made, rely on clear information, realistic expectations and a step-by-step approach. Breaking larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks is likely to be more productive than trying to accomplish everything at once.
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Relationships and communication
Today's energy favours honest, respectful communication with clear boundaries. Shatabhisha encourages objectivity, making it a good day to discuss responsibilities, practical concerns and future plans without unnecessary conflict.
At the same time, a straightforward approach may sometimes seem distant, so begin sensitive conversations with understanding before addressing the issue. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, clear communication, realistic promises and timely responses are likely to strengthen trust more than emotional declarations.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for quiet reflection that leads to practical improvements. Krishna Tritiya encourages letting go of unnecessary distractions, while Shanivar supports reviewing habits, responsibilities and long-term priorities with honesty.
Journalling, reading, prayer or spending a few quiet moments in reflection can help bring clarity. Shatabhisha Nakshatra supports thoughtful self-observation, making it a good time to identify one habit to improve, one responsibility to complete or one distraction to leave behind. A simple, consistent practice is likely to be more rewarding than seeking dramatic change.
|Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 1, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Tritiya until 11:07 pm; then Krishna Chaturthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Shatabhisha until 8:44 pm; then Purva Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shobhana until 11:21 pm; then Atiganda
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Vanija until 10:53 am; then Vishti until 11:07 pm; then Bava until 11:15 am, Sunday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aquarius
|Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:18 am
|5:00 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:39 am
|5:42 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|12:00 pm
|12:54 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|1:10 pm
|2:51 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:42 pm
|3:36 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|7:12 pm
|7:33 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|7:12 pm
|8:15 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:06 am, Sunday
|12:48 am, Sunday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:18 am to 5:00 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer, studying or preparing for important conversations without distractions.
Abhijit Muhurta: 12:00 pm to 12:54 pm
A favourable time for important meetings, sending proposals, confirming decisions or beginning tasks that require calm focus and confidence.
|Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|9:04 am
|10:46 am
|Gulika Kaal
|5:42 am
|7:23 am
|Yamaganda
|2:08 pm
|3:49 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:30 am
|8:24 am
|Varjyam
|3:26 am, Sunday
|5:05 am, Sunday
|Vidaal Yog
|5:42 am
|8:45 pm
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Rahu Kaal: Until 10:46 am
If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or taking the first step on an important venture during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, preparing materials or completing routine work already in progress.
Vidaal Yog: Until 8:45 pm
This period is better suited for planning, revision, maintenance and routine responsibilities than launching new initiatives or making high-stakes decisions.
|Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:42 am
|Sunset
|7:12 pm
|Moonrise
|8:52 pm
|Moonset
|8:00 am
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|9:30 am to 11:07 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|9:04 am to 10:46 am
|Bengaluru
|9:15 am to 10:50 am
|Hyderabad
|9:08 am to 10:45 am
|Chennai
|9:04 am to 10:39 am
|Ahmedabad
|9:28 am to 11:06 am
|Pune
|9:26 am to 11:03 am
|Kolkata
|8:25 am to 10:04 am
|Jaipur
|9:12 am to 10:52 am
|Kochi
|9:23 am to 10:57 am
|Lucknow
|8:51 am to 10:32 am
|Indore
|9:15 am to 10:54 am
|Guwahati
|8:09 am to 9:49 am
|Chandigarh
|9:04 am to 10:46 am
|Surat
|9:28 am to 11:06 am
|Visakhapatnam
|8:49 am to 10:26 am
|Nagpur
|9:03 am to 10:41 am
|Coimbatore
|9:19 am to 10:53 am
|Varanasi
|8:44 am to 10:24 am
|Bhubaneswar
|8:37 am to 10:15 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful decisions and steady progress. Focus on keeping your priorities clear, reviewing important matters before committing and communicating with honesty and patience. A calm, practical approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More