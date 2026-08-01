Total solar eclipse 2026: Meaning, date, timings and astrological significance

A rare celestial event is set to take place in August, known as the total solar eclipse of 2026, which will light up the skies across parts of Europe and the North Atlantic. While skywatchers are preparing to witness one of the year's biggest astronomical events, astrologers are also paying close attention because the eclipse falls in Leo, a zodiac sign associated with confidence, creativity and self-expression. Partial phases of the celestial event can be witnessed across Southern Argentina, Chile, Parts of South Africa and nearby oceans. (AP file photo for representation)

From where it will be visible to what it may symbolize in astrology, here's everything you need to know.

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When is the total solar eclipse in 2026? The total solar eclipse will occur on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the eclipse will be visible as a total eclipse from parts of Greenland, Western Iceland, Northern Russia, Spain and a small part of Portugal. Many other regions, including much of Europe, Canada and parts of the northern United States, will experience a partial solar eclipse.

According to NASA, totality will last less than two and a half minutes, depending on where you are along the eclipse path.

Total Solar Eclipse Date & Timings: The exact timings depend on your location. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac and NASA's eclipse schedule:

Madrid, Spain: Partial eclipse begins at 7:36 p.m., totality starts at 8:32 p.m., ends at 8:33 p.m., with the partial eclipse ending at 9:16 p.m. local time.

Reykjavík, Iceland : Partial eclipse begins at 4:47 p.m., totality occurs from 5:48 p.m. to 5:49 p.m., and the eclipse ends at 6:47 p.m.

León, Spain: Partial eclipse starts at 7:32 p.m., totality lasts from 8:28 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the event concludes at 9:22 p.m. local time. Observers outside the path of totality will experience varying degrees of a partial eclipse. NASA also reminds viewers to use certified eclipse glasses during every partial phase, as looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection can damage eyesight.

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What does a total solar eclipse mean? Astronomically, a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the Sun's bright face for people standing within the narrow path of totality. During those brief moments, the Sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona, becomes visible.

Many cultures have attached symbolic meaning to eclipses for centuries. Today, astrologers often describe them as periods of change, reflection and new beginnings. These interpretations are based on astrological traditions rather than scientific evidence.

What is the astrological significance of the August 2026 eclipse? According to Western Astrology, the eclipse occurring on 12th August will takes place in Leo zodiac sign, a fire sign symbolising creativity, courage, leadership and self-expression. Astrologers believe solar eclipses can mark the beginning of a new chapter or encourage people to reassess important areas of life.

Because this eclipse falls in Leo, some astrologers say it may inspire people to express themselves more confidently, revisit creative goals or step into leadership roles. Others view it as a time to let go of habits that no longer support personal growth.

These interpretations vary among astrologers and are part of astrological belief systems rather than scientific consensus.

Why is this eclipse attracting so much attention? Beyond its astrological symbolism, the August 2026 event is one of the most anticipated eclipses of the decade because it will bring totality to several parts of Europe for the first time in years. In some locations, the eclipsed Sun will appear low on the horizon near sunset, creating a dramatic viewing experience.

Whether you are planning to watch it for its scientific wonder or following its symbolism in astrology, the total solar eclipse of August 2026 promises to be one of the year's most memorable celestial events.