Leo season 2026: How the astrological events are likely to impact your life
According to a recent Substack post named Cosmic Forecast Astrology, the weeks between late July and August feature several important planetary events.
Leo season 2026 is expected to bring more than just a change in zodiac energy. According to a recent Substack post named Cosmic Forecast Astrology, the weeks between late July and August feature several important planetary events that may influence communication, relationships, confidence and personal growth.
According to the post, the second half of the year encourages people to reflect on where they are headed and what they truly want.
When is Leo season 2026?
Leo season begins on July 22, when the Sun moves into Leo, and continues until August 22, when the Sun enters Virgo.
This astrological shift marks a move away from Cancer season's focus on emotional security. Instead, Leo season encourages creativity, courage and self-expression.
The Substack post describes the energy with a simple question: "What would you do if you weren't so busy trying to be who everyone else expects?"
Also Read Leo Season 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign
Why does the Leo season stand out?
One of the most unusual moments arrives between July 19 and July 24, when Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto all reach four degrees in their respective zodiac signs.
According to the astrologer, this rare planetary pattern has appeared during periods that coincided with major turning points in history as well as personal life changes. While astrology cannot predict specific outcomes, the alignment is described as a period that encourages people to pay attention to new directions and fresh opportunities.
Mercury direct and Saturn retrograde may bring a shift
The post also highlights July 23, when Mercury ends its retrograde in Cancer.
According to the post, this transit may make conversations feel smoother after weeks of misunderstandings or delays. Decisions that once seemed confusing could begin to feel clearer.
Just a few days later, Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 26.
Rather than viewing this as a setback, use the period to ask whether your current goals still reflect the person you have become. The retrograde is presented as a chance to review long-term plans before moving ahead.
What can you expect in August during the Leo season?
Several planetary movements continue the theme into August.
The post says Venus entering Libra on August 6 may place greater focus on balance in relationships. Mercury enters Leo on August 9, encouraging people to communicate with confidence, while Mars enters Cancer on August 11, shifting attention toward acting with emotional awareness.
One of the biggest events of the season arrives with the Solar Eclipse in Leo on August 12.
According to the Substack post, eclipses often symbolise fresh chapters in astrology. This one is described as an invitation to step into a more authentic version of yourself.
The post adds that Mercury's meeting with Jupiter in Leo on August 15 could expand ideas, conversations and opportunities that have been building over recent weeks.
Taken together, the astrologer says these transits tell one larger story. Growth may not happen overnight, but Leo season 2026 could encourage many people to approach the rest of the year with greater confidence, clarity and purpose.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More