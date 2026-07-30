Ramayana trailer reactions: Praise for Yash, mixed verdict on Ranbir Kapoor, internet asks where is Sunny Deol's Hanuman

The official trailer of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, was unveiled today at 4:15 am, during the brahma muhurat. The trailer gave the much awaited glimpse into the world of the mythological epic which introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash in the role of Ravana. Ramayana trailer sparks buzz: Stunning visuals, Yash's Ravana shine, Hanuman's absence surprises fans.

What happens in the trailer The trailer opens with Ravana (Yash) arriving at a palace and knocking on its massive doors, only to receive a hostile welcome. Unfazed, he responds with brute force and declares that it marks the beginning of "Ravana Raaj."

As fear spreads among gods and kings over the darkness that lies ahead, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Ram, the son of Ayodhya's King Dasharatha (Arun Govil). The trailer then follows Ram's early journey as he fights demons to protect his people, standing alongside his younger brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey).

The story soon shifts to one of the defining moments of the Ramayana. A promise made to Queen Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) forces King Dasharatha to send Ram into exile for 14 years. Refusing to stay behind, Sita (Sai Pallavi) tells Ram that she will accompany him on the difficult journey, setting the stage for the events that follow.

Unlike the teaser, the trailer keeps its attention on the kingdoms of Ayodhya and Lanka, highlighting their grandeur through elaborate sets and rich visuals. It also cuts back on mythical creatures and fantastical elements, choosing instead to focus on the central characters and the emotional weight of the story.

The dialogues, performances and overall dramatic tone make this trailer a much stronger introduction than the earlier teaser, which had drawn criticism for its visual effects. Interestingly, there are no glimpses of Lord Hanuman, suggesting that the makers may be saving his much-awaited appearance for the second part. Overall, the trailer promises a more grounded yet visually rich retelling of one of India's most celebrated epics while building excitement for what's to come.