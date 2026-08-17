IND vs SL Highlights, 1st Test: Rain brings Day 3 to an early close; India bowl Sri Lanka out for 178-run lead

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IND vs SL Highlights: A gem of an innings by Sonal Dinusha!

IND vs SL Highlights: So India take a first-innings lead of 178 runs as Sri Lanka are bowled out for 284 on the third day of the first Test at Galle. They lost their last three wickets in a jiffy. Sonal Dinusha (100) made a terrific century, his first in Test cricket. The Lankans were reduced to 90/5 at one time after which Niroshan Dickwella (80) and Dinsusha added 146 for the sixth wicket to bail the hosts out. For India, Manav Suthar is the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja takes three. Just as the Sri Lanka innings ended, rain come down and the covers took control of the entire ground. Later the umpires called it a day. Join us tomorrow on day four and stay with us all through the proceedings. Despite forecasts predicting an 80% chance of rain on Day 3, play has thankfully remained uninterrupted so far. If India dominated the opening session, the afternoon belonged to Sri Lanka. After slipping to 99/5 at lunch, Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha produced a valiant 100-run sixth-wicket stand to take the hosts past 200 and significantly reduce India’s advantage. With five wickets still in hand and the deficit down to 248 runs, India will be looking to strike in the final session and regain control of the Test. ...Read More

Despite forecasts predicting an 80% chance of rain on Day 3, play has thankfully remained uninterrupted so far. If India dominated the opening session, the afternoon belonged to Sri Lanka. After slipping to 99/5 at lunch, Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha produced a valiant 100-run sixth-wicket stand to take the hosts past 200 and significantly reduce India’s advantage. With five wickets still in hand and the deficit down to 248 runs, India will be looking to strike in the final session and regain control of the Test.