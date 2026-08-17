IND vs SL Highlights, 1st Test: Rain brings Day 3 to an early close; India bowl Sri Lanka out for 178-run lead
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Follow Live score and updates of Day 3 of Galle opener between India and Sri Lanka.
- 28 Mins agoIt's stumps
- 46 Mins agoRain comes down
- 59 Mins ago178-run lead for India
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoQuick wickets for India
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoWhat an innings!
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoIndia will have to bat again
- 1 Hr 34 Mins agoJayasuriya off the mark after 24 balls
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoAnother wicket for India
- 1 Hr 58 Mins agoRuns have dried up
- 3:38 PM IST, Aug 17Krishna strikes
- 3:26 PM IST, Aug 17What a shot!
- 3:21 PM IST, Aug 17And Dickwella continues haunting
- 2:56 PM IST, Aug 17Tea!
- 2:50 PM IST, Aug 17About that century stand
- 2:42 PM IST, Aug 17200 up for Sri Lanka
- 2:34 PM IST, Aug 17What's going on?
- 2:20 PM IST, Aug 17Pacers back
- 2:13 PM IST, Aug 17Fifties for both batters
- 1:29 PM IST, Aug 1750-run stand up
- 12:45 PM IST, Aug 17Action resumes
- 12:05 PM IST, Aug 17Lunch!
- 11:59 AM IST, Aug 17Hosts lose another
- 11:53 AM IST, Aug 17Sri Lanka near 100
- 11:45 AM IST, Aug 17Plenty of bowling changes
- 11:33 AM IST, Aug 17That stunning catch from Gill!
- 11:19 AM IST, Aug 17Sri Lanka go 4 down
- 11:07 AM IST, Aug 17Suthar picks his 2nd
- 10:58 AM IST, Aug 17Sri Lanka go past 50
- 10:37 AM IST, Aug 17Suthar strikes
- 10:22 AM IST, Aug 17Sri Lanka's opening woes
- 10:18 AM IST, Aug 17Udara charges against Krishna
- 10:03 AM IST, Aug 17SIRAJ STRIKES IN THE 2ND BALL!
- 9:51 AM IST, Aug 17Last wicket falls
- 9:43 AM IST, Aug 17On-time start in Galle
- 9:37 AM IST, Aug 17KL Rahul opens up on his preparations for the Test series
- 9:29 AM IST, Aug 17Just minutes away
- 9:22 AM IST, Aug 17What to expect on Day 3?
- 9:19 AM IST, Aug 17Jurel opens up on his fifty
- 9:16 AM IST, Aug 17What is the weather forecast for today?
- 8:56 AM IST, Aug 17What happened on Day 2?
IND vs SL Highlights: So India take a first-innings lead of 178 runs as Sri Lanka are bowled out for 284 on the third day of the first Test at Galle. They lost their last three wickets in a jiffy. Sonal Dinusha (100) made a terrific century, his first in Test cricket. The Lankans were reduced to 90/5 at one time after which Niroshan Dickwella (80) and Dinsusha added 146 for the sixth wicket to bail the hosts out. For India, Manav Suthar is the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja takes three. Just as the Sri Lanka innings ended, rain come down and the covers took control of the entire ground. Later the umpires called it a day. Join us tomorrow on day four and stay with us all through the proceedings....Read More
Despite forecasts predicting an 80% chance of rain on Day 3, play has thankfully remained uninterrupted so far. If India dominated the opening session, the afternoon belonged to Sri Lanka. After slipping to 99/5 at lunch, Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha produced a valiant 100-run sixth-wicket stand to take the hosts past 200 and significantly reduce India’s advantage. With five wickets still in hand and the deficit down to 248 runs, India will be looking to strike in the final session and regain control of the Test.
IND vs SL Highlights: It's stumps
IND vs SL Highlights: No further play possible due to rain. The umpires have called it a day. India will now have to start their second innings tomorrow. Some more overs have been lost to rain. Yesterday only 43 overs could be bowled. From an Indian point of view, hopefully this won't get in the way of their winning this Test match.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Rain comes down!
IND vs SL LIVE Score: We may not have any play today now, since it's really dark out there in Galle, plus it has been raining. Anyway, there is no official announcement as yet. There are covers all over the ground.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: 178-run lead for India
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Manav Suthar takes the last wicket. Lahiru Kumara hit a four and six before got out stumped. Sri Lanka 284 all out. Suthar is the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja takes three. Sri Lanka would be happy with their efforts after being reduced to 90/5 at one time. India will have to play a few overs before the umpires call it a day
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Quick wickets for India
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Sonal Dinusha is trapped lbw for 100 after a review. Sri Lanka 274/9. Dinusha is really unhappy. He thinks he had a faint edge, however, the edge technology doesn't support his claims. Be that as it may, Dinusha has played a tremendous innings under pressure for Sri Lan
IND vs SL LIVE Score: What an innings!
IND vs SL LIVE Score: By Sonal Dinusha! Plays a nice sweep shot off Manav Suthar to score his first Test century off 167 balls. But Prabath Jayasuriya spoils the celebrations. Goes for an aerial sweep off the fifth ball of the over and holes out to the deep midwicket. Prabath made 10. Sri Lanka 274/8
IND vs SL LIVE Score: India will have to bat again
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Prabath Jayasuriya picks up his second four to take Sri Lanka to 263, and with that they avoid the follow-on. Manav Suthar was at the receiving end of that sweep shot. Match on!
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Jayasuriya off the mark after 24 balls
IND vs SL LIVE Score: It was a loose ball from Kuldeep Yadav and Prabath Jayasuriya swept it for a four. Sri Lanka (259/7) now need 4 more runs to avoid the follow-on. They should do it. Sonal Dinusha is now into the nineties. Need 10 more to reach his maiden hundred in his fourth Test.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Another wicket for India
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja takes his 350th Test wicket with the wicket of Keshara Nuwantha for 2. A weird dismissal. His drive ricochets off the silly point and lobs into the air. Shubman Gill takes a simple catch. Sri Lanka 243/7. By the way it was Yashasvi Jaiswal at silly point.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Runs have dried up
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Sri Lanka are totally on the defensive at present. Keshara Nuwantha has taken 14 balls for his two runs. Sonal Dinusha has slowed down too despite having been there for a very long time. Presently he is at 79. Sri Lanka 243/6 after 66 overs. Seven runs off last 26 balls.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Krishna strikes
IND vs SL LIVE Score: The slightly shortish ball across and Niroshan Dickwella edges it through to Rishabh Pant behind the wicket. His extraordinary innings of 80 off 115 balls comes to an end. Sri Lanka 236/6. Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha added 146 runs for the sixth wicket. What a partnership. The hosts were truly in the doldrums at 90/5. At present, they are out of it. Though India are back in the driver's seat
IND vs SL LIVE Score: What a shot!
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Sonal Dinusha sweeps Ravindra Jadeja into the stands for a six. What a fantastic shot. Very little power, pure timing. The Sri Lankans have picked up where they had left off. Sri Lanka 232/5. 13 runs from the over. Not the start that India wanted.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: And Dickwella continues haunting
IND vs SL LIVE Score: First ball from Prasidh Krishna after tea and it's a short one and Niroshan Dickwella cuts it over for four, over the slip region. He is not backing down for sure. Good comeback thereafter from the bowler. Five dots. Sri Lanka 219/5
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Tea!
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Sri Lanka have scored 110 runs in this session without the loss of a wicket. Dickwella was troubled by Kuldeep right after lunch, but the two batters weathered the storm and fought back to take Sri Lanka to 215/5 at Tea.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: About that century stand
IND vs SL LIVE Score: This is the second time that Sri Lanka had a hundred-run partnership for the sixth wicket after losing the top five for less than 100 runs against India. The previous came in 2015, at the same venue, when Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne stitched a 125-run stand. Sri Lanka won that Test match by 63 runs, despite conceding a 192-run lead in the first innings. That was also Sri Lanka's last win in the format against India.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: 200 up for Sri Lanka
IND vs SL LIVE Score: This has been quite a session for Sri Lanka. 101 runs already for the hosts without the loss of a wicket. And Dickwella and Dinusha have the 100-run stand as well, which has left the visitors frustrated. Dinusha brings up the 200 for Sri Lanka with a stunning six against Suthar. Down on one knee and slogs it over midwicket for the maximum.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: What's going on?
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Dickwella pushes Krishna's delivery for a single. As he is about to complete the run, Jaiswal collects the ball at deep backward point and fires down a throw at the non-striker's end. Jadeja backs up to collect it, but misses as the ball races away towards the boundary. 100 up in this partnership.
Sri Lanka 195/5
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Pacers back
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Gill brings back the two fast bowlers into the attack with Siraj and Krishna bowling now. The ball has already started to reverse as well.
Sri Lanka 185/5
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Fifties for both batters
IND vs SL LIVE Score: That is quite a fightback from Sri Lanka. Dickwella and Dinusha have brought up their fifties and the two have now stitched a 94-run stand that had powered Sri Lanka back from 99/5 at Lunch to 184/5.
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Drinks break
IND vs SL LIVE Score: These two batters - Dickwella and Dinusha - continue to frustrate the Indian bowlers after the Lunch break. The latter survived twice against Kuldeep, but the partnership is now inching towards the triple-figure mark.
Sri Lanka 162/5
IND vs SL LIVE Score: 50-run stand up
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Well played by Sonal Dinusha and Dickwella. 50-run stand up at a crucial time for Sri Lanka amid surviving a few LBW scares.
Sri Lanka 138/5
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Dickwella survives
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Massive LBW appeal from India. The flatter delivery from Suthar turned sharply to hit the batter on the front pad. Giles goes for the review, but umpire doesn't give out. Replay shows the ball would have crashed into the leg stump, but the impact was umpire's call. India don't lose a review.
Sri Lanka 118/5
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Action resumes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jadeja gets the proceeding underway for India and he gets smashed for a boundary on the first ball as Sri Lanka go past the 100-run mark.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Lunch!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: This session belonged to India. Five wickets picked up, four belonged to the spinners. And Sri Lanka find themselves in a situation of trouble, having scored just 99 runs.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Hosts lose another
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jadeja strikes for the first time in the match as he gets rid of captain Dhananjaya de Silva for 21 off 41. Drifts it from round the wicket, the batter gets an edge and KL Rahul takes a low catch. Is it OUT? TV Umpire has been summoned. Yes, it is a fair catch! His fingers are under the ball.
Sri Lanka 90/5
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka near 100
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Krishna gets whacked for another four. Dhananjaya de Silva plays it late against the length ball outside off and the ball races through point for a boundary.
Sri Lanka 90/4
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Plenty of bowling changes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Gill is making a lot of changes. After Kuldeep and Suthar bowling tandem, he brings in a third spinner, Ravindra Jadeja, before throwing in fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in the mix as well.
Sri Lanka 82/4
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: That stunning catch from Gill!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka go 4 down
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: WHAT A CATCH! Gill…one-handed diving stunner there.
Another spinner strikes, and it is Kuldeep Yadav this time. Kamindu Mendis leans forward to punch the fuller delivery it through cover, but Gill makes a timely dive to stop the effort. He goes back for 14 off 25.
Sri Lanka 61/4
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Suthar picks his 2nd
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka had only one ser batter until now, and he too departs. Udara looks to slice the delivery over point, but Jaiswal takes it comfortably, leaving the batter in disbelief. Suthar has his second in the game.
Sri Lanka 53/3
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka go past 50
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Udara hits his sixth boundary in the innings, this time against Suthar to get Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark. Short and outside off and the batter out it through the gaps for the boundary.
Sri Lanka 51/2
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Suthar strikes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Change in attack, Suthar comes into the attack and he strikes first ball. Gets the ball to spin right past the batter, takes the outside edge and Pant collects it comfortably. Dinesh Chandimal goes back for just 4 off 16.
Sri Lanka 27/2
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Sri Lanka's opening woes
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: In the last two years, Sri Lanka had fielded six opening combinations in Test cricket, scoring 731 runs among themselves in 31 innings at just 24.36. It features only four fifties, with the highest partnership being 96.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Udara charges against Krishna
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Twice now the Sri Lanka opener had managed to score a boundary against the pacer. The first came in the final ball of the second over-length ball, and Lahiru Udara guides it past the gully fielder. The next came in the third ball of the fourth over -- fuller ball and the batter leans forward to drive it through cover.
Sri Lanka 12/1
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: SIRAJ STRIKES IN THE 2ND BALL!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What a start for India! Siraj gets a wicket for India in the second ball of the innings as he dismisses Nishan Fernando with his trademark away-moving delivery. The batter pokes at it and sends it straight to Padikkal at first slip.
Sri Lanka 0/1
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Last wicket falls
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Four balls were all it took, and Asitha Fernando picked up the last Indian wicket, dismissing Krishna. Short ball, around the wicket, and guided down the leg side as the batter looked to play the pull shot, but the ball kissed the gloves and landed straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: On-time start in Galle
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The Sri Lankan team is on the field. No declaration from India. Kuldeep and Prasidh Krishna are putting their gloves on.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: KL Rahul opens up on his preparations for the Test series
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Just minutes away
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: The Indian team is currently seen in a huddle. Just one wicket remains for the visiting team. 460 runs already on the board. But will India declare and ask the hosts to start the day?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What to expect on Day 3?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Besides rain, India have a wicket in rain, implying an early wrap up to the first innings of the match. Focus will then shift to the new-ball fast bowlers and then the spinners. India will be hoping to gain a first-innings lead.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Jurel opens up on his fifty
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Pressure had been mounting on the you batters after failing to score a half-century in each of his last seven innings. Outside the ground, experts were rallying for a new No. 6 and Sarfaraz Khan seemed a likely replacement on the spin conditions in Sri Lanka. But Jurel had the backing of the management, and he repaid the faith with a 68-ball 51 on Day 3.
"There was, honestly, no pressure. I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to represent India. That's the only privilege that I play for," Jurel said in the post-day press conference.
"So whenever I speak to the captain or head coach, they always tell me what to do, what the situation is. So, tell me to play accordingly. There is no personal milestone that I look for before batting. I just go there and do what the team needs," he said.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What is the weather forecast for today?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: Rain threat looms on Day 3. The forecast has heavy rains, but right now, the sun is shining bright, implied an on-time start.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: What happened on Day 2?
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test: One and a half session was washed out due to rain. In the 43 overs of action Galle witnessed on Day 2, India scored 172 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Padikkal reaching 167, while, under fire Jurel carved out a fifty. Sri Lanka bowlers bowled better on Day 2, and was far more accurate with their line and lengths.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. Stay tuned for more updates!