Why India have a 90 percent chance of winning 2027 World Cup with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in squad as per Raina
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have plenty of experience batting in South Africa, but only one of them has a formidable ODI record there.
With Rohit Sharma named in India’s squad for the series against West Indies starting Sunday, there is no indication that the former captain is retiring just yet. And if this continues for another year, Rohit could well be in line to feature in the 2027 World Cup, joining Virat Kohli in the pursuit of winning their first-ever 50-overs World Cup together. Despite plenty of speculations being made about their future, former batter Suresh Raina is confident that with Rohit and Kohli in the squad, India’s chances of winning in South Africa will go up by 90 per cent.
"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need no introduction because I have played a lot of matches with them. This time, we are playing the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and I think having both of them in the team gives us a 90 percent chance of winning the trophy," he said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
Rohit continues to face a trial by fire for reasons that don’t apply to Kohli. He is a year older, hasn’t been in the same stunning form as his teammate, and is also battling injury concerns. During the IPL earlier this year, Rohit suffered a hamstring injury, and although he appeared to have recovered, he initially looked rusty before roaring back with a hundred at Lord’s. Kohli, meanwhile, looks far more settled when it comes to his place in India’s ODI scheme, making him almost an automatic choice for the unit that heads to South Africa and Zimbabwe.
A lot has been made of Rohit’s future, with reports suggesting a couple of months ago that the third ODI against England was his last. The batter, however, was quick to dismiss those rumours. And now, as he gears up for the next task at hand, a home series, three good outings could strengthen his case, despite a young Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings.
Raina isn’t the only one backing Rohit and Kohli. Rinku Singh, who is no longer part of India’s ODI set-up, is in agreement. “They are both legends, both Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya. Not just me, but the entire nation hopes that they play in the World Cup and are part of the team that goes on to win it,” said Rinku on JioStar.
Rohit and Kohli’s ODI record in South Africa
South Africa promises to be a challenge like no other for the legendary Indian batting duo. Their experience should come in handy, but at 39 and 40, how their bodies and hand-eye coordination respond to the challenging conditions could go a long way in determining their performance. Kohli has a batting average of 74.83 in ODIs in South Africa, with 898 runs from 14 matches, but the same cannot be said of Rohit, whose numbers read 256 runs at an average of 19.6.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More