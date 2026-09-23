Former South Africa batsman Colin Ingram to walk off into the sunset after the last Glamorgan game
He played 40 international matches across ODIs and T20Is, and his last match for the Proteas came in 2013. At Glamorgan, he is now getting a coaching role.
Former South Africa batsman Colin Ingram is set to walk off into the sunset after the ongoing county championship season. The 41-year-old, who played 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is and last played for the Proteas in 2013, has been playing for Glamorgan since 2015, and the county team’s final game of the season kicks off tomorrow against Essex. Ingram initially signed a three-year contract with Glamorgan in 2014 as a Kolpak player, which effectively ended his South Africa career.
Ingram had a fantastic start to his ODI career as he scored 124 off 126 balls to guide South Africa to a 64-run win against Zimbabwe. He scored three centuries in all, and the other two came against Pakistan. The left-handed batter also played two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi franchise in 2011 and 2019, but he failed to live up to expectations. In the 2011 World Cup in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Ingram played one game and scored 46. He also played four matches in the 2013 Champions Trophy. India won both the ICC tournaments.
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“The day has finally arrived to announce my retirement from professional cricket. A shy farm kid grew up having a dream of playing the game he loved. For just over 20 years, I've been fortunate to have lived that every day. I love the game and have tried my best to be the best I can possibly be while enjoying the challenge, camaraderie and time on and off the field.
"I was fascinated by the game from a young age, and in particular, batting. At times, when it flows, everything slows down, and it feels like the most natural, instinctual thing I've ever done. Like my form of art and the bat, my paint brush, and it's exhilarating. However, when it doesn't work, it is the opposite. Clumsy, rushed and terrifying. The trick I find is to just keep coming back, be an optimist and try to contribute to the team,” Ingram posted on social media on Tuesday.
Ingram is now set to embark on a coaching career. There is already a job awaiting him at Glamorgan. "Colin Ingram is a Glamorgan legend. His performances, his leadership, and his character have had a lasting impact on this club. He has been central to our progress over the last 11 years, and his influence will continue through his new coaching role. We thank him for everything he has given to Glamorgan and look forward to seeing him shape the future of our playing group," Glamorgan Director of cricket Mark Wallace said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More