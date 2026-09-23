Former South Africa batsman Colin Ingram to walk off into the sunset after the last Glamorgan game

Former South Africa batsman Colin Ingram is set to walk off into the sunset after the ongoing county championship season. The 41-year-old, who played 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is and last played for the Proteas in 2013, has been playing for Glamorgan since 2015, and the county team’s final game of the season kicks off tomorrow against Essex. Ingram initially signed a three-year contract with Glamorgan in 2014 as a Kolpak player, which effectively ended his South Africa career. Colin Ingram last played for South Africa more than a decade ago. (AFP)

Ingram had a fantastic start to his ODI career as he scored 124 off 126 balls to guide South Africa to a 64-run win against Zimbabwe. He scored three centuries in all, and the other two came against Pakistan. The left-handed batter also played two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi franchise in 2011 and 2019, but he failed to live up to expectations. In the 2011 World Cup in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Ingram played one game and scored 46. He also played four matches in the 2013 Champions Trophy. India won both the ICC tournaments.

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“The day has finally arrived to announce my retirement from professional cricket. A shy farm kid grew up having a dream of playing the game he loved. For just over 20 years, I've been fortunate to have lived that every day. I love the game and have tried my best to be the best I can possibly be while enjoying the challenge, camaraderie and time on and off the field.

"I was fascinated by the game from a young age, and in particular, batting. At times, when it flows, everything slows down, and it feels like the most natural, instinctual thing I've ever done. Like my form of art and the bat, my paint brush, and it's exhilarating. However, when it doesn't work, it is the opposite. Clumsy, rushed and terrifying. The trick I find is to just keep coming back, be an optimist and try to contribute to the team,” Ingram posted on social media on Tuesday.

Ingram is now set to embark on a coaching career. There is already a job awaiting him at Glamorgan. "Colin Ingram is a Glamorgan legend. His performances, his leadership, and his character have had a lasting impact on this club. He has been central to our progress over the last 11 years, and his influence will continue through his new coaching role. We thank him for everything he has given to Glamorgan and look forward to seeing him shape the future of our playing group," Glamorgan Director of cricket Mark Wallace said.