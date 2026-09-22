Shreyas, Axar protest umpire’s call, get decision overturned: How a last-over wide drama saved India the embarrassment
Japan were on the verge of beating India before a last-over controversy erupted.
So near yet so far. Japan came perilously close to registering one of the biggest upsets in cricket history when they had world champions India by the scruff of their neck in the one-off T20I. However, late drama in the final over crushed Japan’s dreams, allowing Shreyas Iyer to breathe a huge sigh of relief. In the end, India survived a monumental scare, scraping through by two runs ahead of their men’s Asian Games 2026 campaign.
After restricting India to just 32 runs in five overs, Japan were in with a real chance. The pressure was visibly etched on Iyer’s face and, by the time the last over began, Japan had the advantage, needing eight to win from six balls. Hoping to prevent another hit on his captaincy, Iyer handed the ball to Axar Patel, but while the wily spinner got the job done, it was not without some last-minute controversy. With Japan needing six from four balls, Axar bowled a wide down the leg side, reducing the target by a run. The next ball was when things really got interesting.
Sensing that left-handed batter Alexander Shirai Patmore was going for a reverse sweep, Axar altered his line and bowled another one down the leg side. A wide was called. Unhappy with the decision, Axar protested, while Shreyas had a lengthy conversation with the umpire. Usually, in such a situation, the decision could have been reviewed through DRS. But with no third umpire available, India were left without that option.
In the end, after a discussion, the umpires overturned the call. What could have been five needed off four balls became six off three. Axar then held his nerve to eke out a hard-fought win. Having already lost to Zimbabwe in 2024 and Ireland a couple of months ago, a defeat against Japan would have been another deeply disappointing result for Indian cricket.
The on-air umpire summed up the drama perfectly, although he felt that the wide was turned into a dead ball.
"There is a conference going on. Notice Shreyas Iyer. Not happy, the bowler. The playing conditions have changed in recent times regarding this situation, with what is deemed a switch. But I think it was more of a reverse sweep. It’s been a dead ball signalled, I believe, after some consultation with the umpires, Chris Brown. All the controversy now. T20 World Cup champions taking on the 41st team in the world. They have never qualified for the men’s T20 World Cup. They have, in two Under-19 50-over World Cups," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More