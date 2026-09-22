Shreyas, Axar protest umpire’s call, get decision overturned: How a last-over wide drama saved India the embarrassment

So near yet so far. Japan came perilously close to registering one of the biggest upsets in cricket history when they had world champions India by the scruff of their neck in the one-off T20I. However, late drama in the final over crushed Japan’s dreams, allowing Shreyas Iyer to breathe a huge sigh of relief. In the end, India survived a monumental scare, scraping through by two runs ahead of their men’s Asian Games 2026 campaign. The Indian team was not happy. Neither was Japan. (Screengrab)

After restricting India to just 32 runs in five overs, Japan were in with a real chance. The pressure was visibly etched on Iyer’s face and, by the time the last over began, Japan had the advantage, needing eight to win from six balls. Hoping to prevent another hit on his captaincy, Iyer handed the ball to Axar Patel, but while the wily spinner got the job done, it was not without some last-minute controversy. With Japan needing six from four balls, Axar bowled a wide down the leg side, reducing the target by a run. The next ball was when things really got interesting.

Sensing that left-handed batter Alexander Shirai Patmore was going for a reverse sweep, Axar altered his line and bowled another one down the leg side. A wide was called. Unhappy with the decision, Axar protested, while Shreyas had a lengthy conversation with the umpire. Usually, in such a situation, the decision could have been reviewed through DRS. But with no third umpire available, India were left without that option.

In the end, after a discussion, the umpires overturned the call. What could have been five needed off four balls became six off three. Axar then held his nerve to eke out a hard-fought win. Having already lost to Zimbabwe in 2024 and Ireland a couple of months ago, a defeat against Japan would have been another deeply disappointing result for Indian cricket.