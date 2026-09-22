India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Hockey LIVE: Jugraj scores his second goal as India take a huge 6-0 lead

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The Indian team is dominating Sri Lanka in their second game of the Asian Games.

India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India started with domination from the first second in their second game of the Asian Games. Mandeep eventually brought up the first goal. It was followed by a drag flick conversion from Jugraj Singh and then a easy tap in by Abhishek. The first quarter finishes with India 3-0 ahead in the game. ...Read More