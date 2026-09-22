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IND-W vs SL-W Live score, Asian Games final: Asia Cup final repeat; India eye first gold in Aichi-Nagoya

Written by Aratrick Mondal
Sep 22, 2026, 09:49:41 IST

IND-W vs SL-W Live Score: Follow latest updates of the Asian Games women's cricket final in Nisshin.

Key Events
  • 23 Sec agoHow have India fared on the tournament so far?
  • 9 Mins agoAsia Cup final repeat
  • 22 Mins agoWhat does the two squad look like?
  • 36 Mins agoHello and welcome!
India will look to defend the title against Sri Lanka
India will look to defend the title against Sri Lanka

IND-W vs SL-W Live score, Asian Games final: It’s a repeat of the Asia Cup final. Will the result be the same? India are the undisputed champions of the continent and have been unfazed so far in their Asian Games campaign, beating Japan and Bangladesh with ease. But Sri Lanka have been a spirited side in this tournament and will look to put up a stronger challenge, having learned from their mistakes in the Asia Cup final earlier this week. Sri Lanka have beaten India in the past, but the gulf between the two sides has only widened in recent years.

A win for India today would take the nation’s medal tally to seven at the Asian Games and secure its first gold of this edition.

...Read More

A win for India today would take the nation’s medal tally to seven at the Asian Games and secure its first gold of this edition.

Follow all the updates here:
Sep 22, 2026, 09:49:41 IST

How have India fared on the tournament so far?

India, the defending champions, beat Japan by 8 wickets in the quarters, before taking down Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semis

Sep 22, 2026, 09:40:54 IST

Asia Cup final repeat

On September 13, India faced Sri Lanka in the women's Asia Cup final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scored 183/5 riding on fifties from the two openers - Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Shree Charani then picked up four wickets as India folded Sri Lanka for 111 runs. India won by 72 runs.

Sep 22, 2026, 09:27:38 IST

What does the two squad look like?

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani

Sep 22, 2026, 09:13:45 IST

Hello and welcome!

Good morning. Hello and welcome to a busy Day 4 of the Asian Games 2026, where Indian women's cricket team will be vying for the gold medal, against Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for more updates!

Home Cricket News IND-W vs SL-W Live score, Asian Games final: Asia Cup final repeat; India eye first gold in Aichi-Nagoya
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