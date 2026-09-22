Quote of the day by Stephen King: ‘Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from…’

He turned 79 years old on September 21 this year. Commemorating the day, today’s quote is his statement: “Talent is cheaper than table salt . What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.”

Stephen King’s art of writing is known to many bibliophiles and aspiring writers. He is a man who believes in regular, rigorous work. He is not one to wait for inspiration, but one who would sit at his desk during a particular time of the day, and simply set to work.

Popularly known as the King of Horror, author Stephen Edwin King is responsible for classics such as Carrie, It, The Shining, Pet Sematary, and many more. His works have been adapted for decades for both the big and small screens, and the fact that he has written more than 60 books and over 200 short stories means that there is still a lot more to explore.

What does Stephen King’s quote mean? In his 1981 non-fiction book Danse Macabre, Stephen King tried to make his point that talent does not necessarily guarantee success, even in an occupation like writing fiction, which needs an active imagination and, in some cases, inspiration.

King stated in his book, “I think that writers are made, not born or created out of dreams or childhood trauma—that becoming a writer (or a painter, actor, director, dancer, and so on) is a direct result of conscious will. Of course, there has to be some talent involved, but talent is a dreadfully cheap commodity, cheaper than table salt.”

He went on to elaborate his point, saying, “What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work and study; a constant process of honing. Talent is a dull knife… Discipline and constant work are the whetstones upon which the dull knife of talent is honed until it becomes sharp enough, hopefully, to cut through even the toughest meat and gristle.”

The entire quote is later condensed in future iterations to the most popular version that is mentioned above.

What is the relevance of Stephen King’s quote? People who pursue the creative arts often have a tendency to wait for inspiration. And for some people, that works like a charm. However, it is important to remember that those are exceptions. For the majority of people, it is far less likely to be out-talented by someone than to be out-worked.

King never diminishes the importance of talent by comparing it with salt, which is necessary for adding flavour to cooking. What he actually does is point out that salt is the most easily available ingredient, and without the rest of the ingredients, it cannot achieve much on its own.

The author reminds us that to achieve success in any field, including writing, one needs to put in consistent effort. 'Practice makes perfect' is a better general rule to keep in mind, one that works for all, rather than waiting for a miracle that might never take place.