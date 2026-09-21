Try this restaurant-style recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings that can be frozen and stored for later

Ever found yourself craving a plate of dumplings while sitting at home and wishing you had a stash waiting in the fridge? Instead of heading out or opening a food delivery app every time the craving strikes, why not make a batch in your free time and freeze it for later? That way, you can have restaurant-style dumplings ready to cook whenever you want. We found just the recipe to keep those cravings sorted.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings – a vegetarian restaurant-style snack to satisfy your cravings.

In an Instagram video shared on September 20, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “Restaurant-fancy dumplings without leaving your kitchen. Creamy, juicy and finished with that little hit of truffle oil that makes everyone think they’re dining at a fancy place. You can even batch and freeze these for whenever the craving hits.”