Try this restaurant-style recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings that can be frozen and stored for later
If you're craving a quick, fuss-free vegetarian snack that you can whip up at home, this one's for you! Here's the step-by-step breakdown.
Ever found yourself craving a plate of dumplings while sitting at home and wishing you had a stash waiting in the fridge? Instead of heading out or opening a food delivery app every time the craving strikes, why not make a batch in your free time and freeze it for later? That way, you can have restaurant-style dumplings ready to cook whenever you want. We found just the recipe to keep those cravings sorted.
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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for truffle and cream cheese dumplings – a vegetarian restaurant-style snack to satisfy your cravings.
In an Instagram video shared on September 20, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “Restaurant-fancy dumplings without leaving your kitchen. Creamy, juicy and finished with that little hit of truffle oil that makes everyone think they’re dining at a fancy place. You can even batch and freeze these for whenever the craving hits.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon butter (14g)
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped (18g)
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped (100g)
- 300g mushrooms, finely chopped
- ½ cup boiled sweet corn (80g), optional
- ½ cup cream cheese (120g)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce (16g)
- 1 tablespoon chilli crisp (15g)
- 1 teaspoon truffle oil (5g)
- 20 to 24 dumpling wrappers or rice paper sheets
- Black pepper, to taste
- Salt, to taste
- Chilli oil, for serving
Method
- Heat the butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic and onion, and sauté until the onion turns soft and lightly golden.
- Add the chopped mushrooms and sweet corn, if using. Cook until the mushrooms release their moisture and cook down completely.
- Add the cream cheese, soy sauce, chilli crisp, black pepper and a little salt. Stir well until everything is thoroughly combined.
- Turn off the heat and drizzle in the truffle oil. Mix well to distribute the truffle flavour throughout the filling.
- Transfer the filling to a bowl and allow it to cool completely before assembling the dumplings.
- Place a small spoonful of the cooled filling in the centre of each dumpling wrapper or rice paper sheet. Fold and seal the edges firmly.
- If you are not cooking the dumplings immediately, arrange them in a single layer and freeze until firm. Once frozen, transfer them to an airtight container or freezer-safe bag.
- When ready to cook, steam the dumplings until the wrappers are tender and the filling is heated through. Alternatively, pan-fry them until golden and crisp on the bottom, or air-fry until cooked and lightly crisp.
- Transfer the hot dumplings to a serving plate, drizzle with chilli oil and serve immediately.
Approx nutrition (per serving of 6 dumplings)
- Calories: 330 kcal
- Protein: 10g
- Carbohydrate: 39g
- Fat: 18g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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