Overthinking at night keeps you awake? Osho’s teachings on turning the restless mind towards silence

You may be exhausted at the end of the day, but that does not always mean your mind is ready to rest. Just when you want to sleep, thoughts about work, unfinished tasks, past conversations or tomorrow’s plans can start racing through your head. Osho’s teachings on meditation suggest that the period before sleep can be used differently by becoming more aware of your thoughts rather than getting caught up in them.

Osho, born Rajneesh Chandra Mohan Jain in 1931, was an Indian spiritual teacher and speaker known for his teachings on meditation, awareness, love and inner freedom. His approach often challenged conventional ideas about spirituality and encouraged people to observe their thoughts and emotions more closely. His books and recorded talks continue to be read and discussed around the world. Osho died in 1990.

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According to Ma Dhyan Prachi, a meditation facilitator at Osho Dham, Osho offered simple meditation experiments for an overworked and restless mind. One of them involves sitting or lying comfortably in bed and exhaling deeply while making a long, deep “O” sound. Osho specifically distinguished this from chanting “Om,” suggesting that you allow the sound to develop naturally into something that feels comfortable to you.

Another practice is Anapanasati, which involves bringing your attention to your breathing. You can observe the incoming and outgoing breath with awareness, allowing your attention to stay with the natural rhythm of breathing rather than following every thought that appears.

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You can also try gibberish, a practice Osho described as a way to release mental chatter. The idea is to make meaningless sounds without trying to form words or communicate a particular message. Once you have expressed the accumulated noise in your mind, you can sit quietly and give yourself a chance to settle into silence.

Osho’s approach suggests that bedtime does not have to be simply the point at which you switch off for the night. It can also serve as a quiet transition from the day’s activity to a more aware state of mind. Instead of carrying every unfinished thought with you into sleep, you can use the final moments of the day to pause, breathe and observe what is happening within you.

At Osho Dham Delhi, meditation camps are facilitated throughout the year, offering people an opportunity to explore different meditation practices. For someone whose mind tends to stay busy at night, beginning with a few quiet moments of awareness may be a simple way to create a calmer bedtime routine.

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Disclaimer: Osho’s teachings are spiritual and philosophical in nature and should not be considered scientifically proven methods for treating sleep problems. If persistent sleep difficulties are affecting your daily life, consider speaking with a qualified health professional.