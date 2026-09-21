Are you wearing outdated glasses? Ophthalmologist explains whether using wrong eye prescription damages your eyes

When was the last time you got your eyes checked? For most of us, we get our eye prescriptions updated when we want to change the frames. But according to Dr Sujal Shah, director, ophthalmology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, this delay may be doing more harm than good. Also Read | Do people with high cholesterol in their 30s have 14% higher dementia risk? Doctors reveal the truth about brain health Your glasses sit on your face for months, but that does not automatically mean that you need a new pair. What matters most is not the age of your glasses, but whether your prescription has changed. If it has, Dr Sujal stressed that continuing to use an old prescription can make it harder to see clearly. When should you change your glass lenses? But how can you know that it is time to change your glass lenses? According to Dr Sujal, the first sign is usually something quite simple: “things just do not look as sharp as they used to.” So, when you notice blurred vision while reading, working on a computer, driving or looking at objects in the distance, it is a sign to get your current eye prescriptions checked.

Reduced or uncomfortable vision can make everyday activities more difficult. (Freepik)

Dr Sujal stressed that for some people, the problem shows up as “eye strain, headaches, difficulty keeping things in focus or eyes that feel tired after spending a long time on visually demanding tasks”. He added that these symptoms can appear when the “refractive power of the eye changes and the existing prescription is no longer suitable for your current visual needs”. What happens when you keep using the wrong prescription? According to Dr Sujal, there is some reassurance here, as wearing the wrong spectacle prescription does not usually damage your eyes or cause your refractive error to keep getting worse. However, he stressed that reduced or uncomfortable vision can make everyday activities more difficult, especially when you need to see something clearly and precisely. For people over the age of 40, he states that changes in vision are often related to ‘presbyopia’. “Which means that as the eyes gradually lose their ability to focus on nearby objects, reading small print can become more difficult. You may also find yourself developing headaches or experiencing eye fatigue when doing close-up work,” he added. Why is it important to keep an eye on your child's eye health?

Parents should consider getting their child’s vision assessed regularly. (Pexel)