Mumbai: Maharashtra government schools may soon expand computer education to include artificial intelligence (AI), coding and data science, but around 8,000 experienced computer teachers are still waiting for regular government appointments, even as the state undertakes a fresh teacher recruitment drive. 8K computer teachers await regular posts as state prepares for AI lessons

Computer education was introduced across Maharashtra’s schools in 2008, but computer teachers have largely been appointed on a contractual basis. Now, with the government carrying out teacher recruitment, the teachers are demanding special appointments as full-time computer teachers, saying their experience is relevant to the changing technology needs of schools.

Teachers appointed under the Central government-sponsored Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Schools scheme are also seeking regular posts. The scheme was discontinued in 2018, leaving experienced computer teachers without regular work in schools. According to the Maharashtra State Computer Teachers Association, around 8,000 experienced teachers have been waiting to be adjusted in government service.

The teachers’ demand is also pending despite a Bombay High Court order of March 24, 2026. According to the teacher, the high court had directed the government to take necessary action within six months. With the deadline nearing, the association has urged the school education department to take immediate action.

The teachers have cited the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which technology-based learning is gaining greater importance. They said coding, AI and data science are among the areas students are expected to learn from Class 6 onwards. The association said the eligible teachers’ technical and teaching experience could be used to introduce these subjects effectively.

The association has also pointed to their experience in operating computer laboratories, smart classrooms and digital learning resources. It said adjusting experienced teachers could save the department the time and resources required to train new staff.

The teachers have made three demands before the government. First, they want a special government resolution allowing eligible computer teachers to be adjusted through the Pavitra Portal recruitment process. They have also sought immediate adjustment against vacant or surplus posts in their respective districts.

The association has further demanded that all eligible computer teachers be given permanent service before the second phase of recruitment through the Pavitra Portal begins.

“Before starting fresh recruitment, the government should take steps to adjust experienced and eligible computer teachers in available vacant or surplus posts. A special government decision should be issued for their adjustment through the Pavitra Portal. We want the eligible teachers to be given permanent service before the second phase of recruitment,” said Manoj Kamble, secretary of the Maharashtra State Computer Teachers Association.

The association has warned of a statewide agitation if the government does not take an immediate decision on the teachers’ demands.