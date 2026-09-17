Ludhiana: 2 armed men attempt to snatch 2 cars at gunpoint at Ashok Nagar

Two armed men allegedly made back-to-back attempts to snatch cars at gunpoint in a residential locality of Ashok Nagar near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday morning, but fled empty-handed on both occasions. Suspects flee after first victim removes car keys and second incident draws family, neighbours to spot, say cops. (HT)

According police, CCTV cameras installed in the area captured the incidents. The video is also making rounds on social media.

The first incident took place around 7am when the owner of a medical store was sitting in his car and preparing to leave for Rakh Bagh to play badminton, as part of his daily routine.

According to the victim’s account, the two men approached his car and knocked on the window. When he lowered it, one of them allegedly pointed a firearm at him and ordered him to step out. The men then opened the car door and allegedly forced him out. Before fleeing, however, the victim removed the car keys and ran away. The suspects were consequently unable to take the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Within minutes, the same men allegedly targeted another car in the locality. The resident was about to get into his vehicle parked outside his house to drop his children at school when the two men allegedly threatened him at gunpoint and attempted to take the car.

The commotion alerted his mother and other family members, who rushed out of the house and raised an alarm. Other residents also gathered at the spot, following which the suspects fled without managing to take the vehicle.

Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The footage subsequently circulated on social media, prompting concern among residents over the safety of the neighbourhood.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and began examining the footage and other available leads to identify the suspects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-III) Dharavath Sai Prakash said police had received information from one of the victims.

“The police got intimation from one victim only. Though there is no formal complaint to lodge an FIR, teams have been formed to probe the matter and trace the accused. The accused reportedly were carrying a firearm,” he said.

Police teams are examining the CCTV footage and other available leads to identify and trace the suspects.