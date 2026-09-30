Asian Games 2026 medals: Complete tally, India’s medal winners and full list of podium finishes
India has won 54 medals at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya so far. Know all Indian medal winners and the overall medal tally of this Asiad.
India sent 495 athletes to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, who competed in 36 sports at the 2026 Asian Games. The 20th edition of the multi-sport event began on September 19, and India won its first medal on the second day at the Games, with shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinching a double silver in 10m air rifle -- individual and team.
Three years back, at the Hangzhou Games, India, which had sent a strong 650-member contingent to China, returned with their best-ever show at the Asiad, winning a record 106 medals -- 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze -- to finish fourth on the overall standings. Athletics contributed to 29 of those medals, while shooting brought 22, with 13podium finishes across the two sports.
At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, India has so far witnessed a few record medal hauls, some expected successes and a handful of historic firsts.
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Suchika Tariyal assured India of its first medal on the opening day of the Games and clinched bronze in MMA, which made its Asiad debut in 2026, a day later. Jay Meena then won India its first-ever medal in soft tennis.
India has won six gold medals so far at the Games, with shooter Neeru Dhanda becoming the first Indian individual to finish on top of the podium after winning the women’s trap event. The gold-medal tally also includes the women’s cricket team, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh’s Asian-record-breaking performance in the mixed team 10m air pistol, a double sweep in kabaddi; on the penultimate day of athletics, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj; and women's compound team in archery.
Asian Games 2026: India’s medal winners
- Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle team — Silver
2. Elavenil Valarivan — Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle — Silver
3. Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon — Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle team — Silver
4. Himanshu Dhillon — Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle — Silver
5. Rudrankksh Patil — Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle — Bronze
6. Suchika Tariyal — Mixed martial arts, Women’s traditional -60kg — Bronze
7. Team India — Cricket, Women's — Gold
8. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan — Shooting, Women's skeet team — Bronze
9. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Shooting, Men's skeet team — Bronze
10. Jay Meena — Soft tennis, Men's singles — Bronze
11. Mirabai Chanu — Weightlifting, Women's 49kg — Silver
12. Team India — Badminton, Men's team — Bronze
13. Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Rowing, Men’s double sculls — Bronze
14. Roshibina Devi — Wushu, Women's 60kg sanda — Silver
15. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Shooting, Mixed skeet team — Bronze
16. Seema Kumari — Athletics, Women's 10000m — Bronze
17. Team India — Athletics, Mixed 4x400m relay — Silver
18. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar — Shooting, Men's 50m rifle 3P team — Silver
19. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — Shooting, Mixed team 10m air pistol — Gold
20. Diya Chitale, Manush Shah — Table tennis, Mixed doubles — Bronze
21. Manpreet Kaur — Athletics, Shot put — Bronze
22. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men's 10000m — Silver
23. Baranica Elangovan — Athletics, Women's pole vault — Bronze
24. Sawan Berwal — Athletics, Men's marathon — Silver
25. Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen — Shooting, Women's 50m rifle 3P team — Silver
26. Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar — Squash, Mixed doubles — Bronze
27. Team India — Kabaddi, Women's — Gold
28. Team India — Kabaddi, Men's — Gold
29. Tajinderpal Singh Toor — Athletics, Shot put — Silver
30. Prachi Choudhary — Athletics, Women's 400m — Bronze
31. Abhay Singh — Squash, Men's singles — Silver
32. Anahat Singh — Squash, Women's singles — Silver
33. Haritha Bhadra — Athletics, Women's 200m — Bronze
34. Ancy Sojan — Athletics, Women's long jump — Silver
35. Tejaswin Shankar — Athletics, Decathlon — Bronze
36. Parul Chaudhary — Athletics, Women's 3000m steeplechase — Bronze
37. Sarvesh Kushare — Athletics, Men's high jump — Silver
38. Pincky Balhara — Kurash, Women's -78kg — Bronze
39. Esha Singh — Shooting, Women's 25m pistol — Silver
40. Vithya Ramraj — Athletics, Women's 400m hurdles — Bronze
41. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men's 1500m — Silver
42. Parul Chaudhary — Athletics, Women's 5000m — Bronze
43. Murali Sreeshankar — Athletics, Men's long jump — Silver
44. Yash Vir Singh — Athletics, Men's javelin throw — Silver
45. Rohit Yadav — Athletics, Men's javelin throw — Bronze
46. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat — Shooting, Women's trap team — Silver
47. Neeru Dhanda — Shooting, Women's trap — Gold
48. Narender Berwal — Boxing, Men's +90kg — Bronze
49. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men’s 5000m — Bronze
50. Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra — Athletics, Mixed 4x100 team relay — Bronze
51. Pooja Singh — Athletics, Women's high jump — Bronze
52. Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj — Athletics, Women's 4x400m relay — Gold
53. Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK — Athletics, Men's 4x400m relay — Bronze
54. Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam — Archery, Women's Compound Team — Gold
India's 54-medal haul at the Asian Games thus far has come from 14 sports, with athletics contributing more than a quarter (24) of the tally, while the golds have come in kabaddi, shooting, archery and cricket.
Asian Games 2026: India’s medal table by sport
Asian Games 2026 · Nagoya
India's medal tally by sport
14 sports · 53 total medals
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Total
|6
|21
|26
|53
The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will end on October 4, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More