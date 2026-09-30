Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Rajkummar Rao at Prahaar trailer launch, says film is not ‘mere entertainment’

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is set to bring the story of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to the big screen with his upcoming film, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. The makers unveiled the film’s trailer at a grand launch at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the event and praised the film, Rajkummar and the team behind it. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Rajkummar Rao's film.

Devendra Fadnavis praises Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar The Maharashtra Chief Minister began by expressing his gratitude to the makers, Maddock Films, for choosing a subject centred on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the legal battle that followed. He also praised Rajkummar, who plays Ujjwal Nikam in the film, and said that Prahaar was not merely about entertainment but also carried a message.

He added, "Perhaps if we wanted, we could have killed Kasab. We could have shot him. But our police and our judicial system very thoughtfully showed the world that India is a state where, at least, we can take action against terrorists. And I would especially like to thank Ujjwal Nikam ji because he did not just work to ensure that a terrorist was sentenced to death; he also exposed the design behind it, the conspiracy behind it, before the world. It was state-sponsored terrorism, and Ujjwal Nikam ji established Pakistan's thought behind the terrorism."

Fadnavis praised Nikam for the professionalism, dedication and patriotism with which he handled the case. He credited Nikam’s work with highlighting the sacrifices of the police personnel who lost their lives during the attacks.

Fadnavis also recalled the sacrifices of officers including former Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble. He said their presence and sacrifices on the ground played a crucial role in ensuring that justice was delivered.

He added, "Main Prahaar ka bahut-bahut aabhari hoon... Aur Rajkummar Rao jaise accomplished actor, aur poori team itni accomplished hai. Toh main yeh keh sakta hoon ki yeh mere entertainment nahi, ismein ek sandesh hai (I am very, very grateful to Prahaar... And an accomplished actor like Rajkummar Rao, along with the entire team, is so accomplished. So I can say that this is not just entertainment for me; it also carries a message)."

He then gave the example of Chhaava, saying, "Like with Chhaava, Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's story and journey was brought to life, in the same way this film is giving a message." He also urged people to watch the film.