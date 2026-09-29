Tanishaa Mukerji says Maharashtra state electricity board are behaving like ‘mafia’, seeks Devendra Fadnavis' help

“@CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @myogiadityanath @AmitShah @TataPower pls come to lonavala ! There is no regulation. They are just doing whatever they want!” she concluded.

Tanishaa made an appeal to the chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her post. It read, “Maharashtra state electricity board in lonavala are behaving like mafia ! They are giving huge bills and forcing payment by cutting off electricity. This is just criminal! Coming on a Saturday evening to cut off the electricity even if it is before the due date and just holding people hostage.”

Actor Tanishaa S Mukerji , sister of Kajol, has a vintage-style ancestral Lonavala property in Pune. She often hosts the entire family there for special occasions and holidays. On Tuesday, the actor took to X to slam Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), for cutting off electricity from her house and producing a huge bill.

A user commented on the post and asked why she is waiting to pay the due amount before the last date. In response, she shared, “No one is waiting for the last date. But it is illegal to cut the power before the due date and insist on bill payment that is not verified!” Another user said that even they had faced a similar situation. Tanishaa replied, “Pls tag the right people so we can creat change! No monopoly! No bullying!”

About the Lonavala property Tanishaa had recently given a tour of her grandmother’s ancestral Lonavala home beautifully turned into a heritage homestay. It is named Franjupani House. She shared the tour in a June 6 Instagram post, along with a caption that read, “The Frangipani House- home of my legendary superstar Grandmother, Shobna Samarth. Every wall, each corner of this wonderful house has a story to tell.”

She said, “I have renovated and redesigned this space in the way that I think my grandmother would have wanted it to be. I didn’t want to overdevelop it. I didn’t want to cut down any of the trees that she planted. My entire childhood and my mother’s entire childhood has been spent on this very property and also just the way that we’ve kept it very authentic and real.”