Mirzapur director says success of his film, and ‘drastically different’ Hanuman Ansh shows ‘audience will fill halls’

Two very different kinds of films have recently drawn audiences to theatres — Mirzapur The Movie, a hard-hitting crime thriller, and Hanuman Ansh, a film inspired by the life and legacy of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. In a recent interaction, Mirzapur The Movie director Gurmmeet Singh spoke about the contrasting genres finding audiences and said their success has renewed his faith in theatrical storytelling. Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh spoke about success of Hanuman Ansh and his film.

'Puts so much faith in the cine-goers' Speaking to The Free Press Journal about the success of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh, Gurmmeet said, “It's absolutely amazing considering that they are drastically different genres. It just puts so much faith in the cinegoers, confirming that as long as they like what they see, they will keep the cinema halls full.”

Mirzapur is among the few web shows in India to have successfully made the transition to the big screen. During the interaction, the director admitted that the franchise's fandom played a major role in bringing audiences to theatres. He said, “I don't think anyone could've imagined the response we have received. The fandom for the franchise was huge, but to see them arrive in cinemas and wholeheartedly enjoy the film has been an unbelievable experience and one that we will always cherish.”