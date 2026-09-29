Riz Ahmed has a message for Fahadh Faasil, Vir Das after beating them to Digger role with Tom Cruise

Academy Award-winning actor Riz Ahmed will next be seen in Tom Cruise-starrer Digger, the satirical dark comedy directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu. The role had also been auditioned for by Indian actors Vir Das and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. In a recent interaction, Riz spoke about beating the two actors to the role. Tom Cruise and Riz Ahmed in a still from Alejandro G Iñárritu's Digger.

Riz on replacing Vir Das and Fahadh Faasil Speaking to SCREEN, Riz was asked what message he would like to give Vir Das and Fahadh Faasil. He said, “Sorry. Thank you for your incredible work, and I hope we get to work together.”

Fahadh has previously spoken about his experience with Digger. In a conversation with Cue Studio, he revealed that the filmmaker did not find his accent convincing enough for the role. He said, “To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren't ready to pay for that. That's why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn't have worked out. Also, to bother so much for an accent, I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it.”