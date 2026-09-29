Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 29, 2026: The answer to today’s restlessness may be closer than you think

Relief may come when you simplify the emotional noise around you. The Moon remains in Aries in your fourth house, bringing home matters, family comfort, domestic plans, commuting stress and peace of mind to the forefront. If you have been carrying tension, one direct conversation, a completed household task or a little extra rest may help you settle it. Time with family or close friends can feel healing, especially over a shared meal or familiar routine. A social visit or family function may also lift the atmosphere if you do not go in already irritated.
Home is your reset point today, so treat it that way. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, continues to ask for measured speech, steady effort and maturity in travel plans, paperwork and everyday communication. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, may make money, family expectations and deeper worries feel uneven, making calm financial and emotional choices especially important.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Relationships may improve when you soften your delivery. If recent pressure has made you quiet or distant, a small effort such as sitting together for tea, discussing home plans gently or checking on someone’s day can restore ease. If you are married or committed, practical cooperation may matter more than dramatic romance. Sharing chores, discussing a parent’s needs or planning a family visit can bring closeness in a simple way.
If you are single, comfort and sincerity may be more attractive than trying to impress. Family settings or mutual contacts could create a natural opening for conversation. Be patient with your mother or an older female relative if emotions surface quickly. Today favours warmth, steadiness and emotional reliability.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
You may not feel drawn to loud public action, but progress is still possible through calm work. Students can do well with reading, revision, note-making and preparation from home or in a quiet space. If you work in an office, the day favours documentation, scheduling, managerial communication and checking whether a plan is practical before moving ahead. Meetings may go better when you speak less but say exactly what matters.
Those in business can use the day to review client expectations, partnership terms or delivery arrangements rather than pushing a major launch. If work pressure has been heavy, reducing clutter around you may also reduce mental strain. Quiet efficiency is your strength today.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Finances favour security-minded decisions. This is a suitable day for increasing savings, reviewing regular bills and separating emotional spending from actual needs. You may spend on home comfort, groceries, repairs or something for a parent, which can be worthwhile if planned. If you are considering a vehicle or another large domestic purchase, compare options carefully and avoid hasty choices made simply for immediate relief.
Family money discussions should remain calm and factual. Practical advice or support from parents may help, but clear numbers matter more than emotional reassurance.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your health may benefit from rest, familiar food and a quieter mind. If long periods of sitting, worry or commuting strain have built up, gentle stretching or an evening walk may help. Avoid carrying office irritation into the night, and do not add to stress with endless scrolling or heavy late dinners.
Emotional fatigue may show up as irritability, so create a pause between work and family demands. A clean room, fresh air and an earlier bedtime may do more good today than forcing yourself through one more task.
Tip for the Day:
Make your home calmer first, and your mind may follow.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More