Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked

Violent protests broke out at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar late on Saturday after unverified reports of a rape and suicide circulated on social media, a day after similar claims rocked the campus of Chitkara University in Patiala. LPU students went on a rampage over the rumours, police said. (HT photos/sourced)

At LPU, protesting students damaged property, smashed window panes and set parts of buildings inside the campus on fire. The also blocked the Delhi-Amritsar national highway outside the university around 4am, demanding registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the alleged accused.

The varsity, however, dismissed the rape-suicide claim, and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the peaceful academic environment of the University”.

Girl raped 3 days ago, FIR underway: DIG A girl student staying at LPU’s G-3 hostel was allegedly raped three days ago, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said on Sunday, as police began the process of registering an FIR in the case.

Singla said the preliminary investigation had established that the alleged incident took place three days ago. The student has since left for her home.

“We have recorded the statement and the process of registering a FIR under required sections. The matter will be thoroughly investigated as all the digital and technical evidences will be taken into record,” DIG Singla said.

He said the investigation would be conducted in a scientific manner, with representatives of the students’ union also being involved in the probe.

Singla also said students had raised the issue of a Telangana student who allegedly died by suicide on the university campus around a fortnight ago.

Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after recording statements from the student’s family members.

“On the demands of the students, we have also initiated probe into this matter too,” he said.

The DIG added that students had also raised concerns regarding facilities and other issues at their respective boys’ and girls’ hostels.

A coordinated meeting involving the students and university management will be held at noon to discuss their concerns, Singla added.