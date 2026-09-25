Trump-Xi LIVE: Chinese President attends White House state dinner with US tech CEOs; Trump gifts him bald eagle statue

The meeting was Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second summit with Trump this year. China said the leaders also discussed the Korean Peninsula, while giving no details of their conversation. AI emerged as a key focus, Reuters reported. Xi called for its development to remain under human control.

Trump and Xi have sought to project stability in US-China ties despite major differences over trade, technology and security. Xi also said the two countries should act as “partners, not rivals” and avoid conflict and confrontation.

Trump welcomes Xi at White House

Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House ahead of the state dinner. Trump highlighted his relationship with Xi and said the two countries had made progress on trade.

Trump also said the leaders would discuss security, technology and “super intelligence”. He said decisions taken in these areas could shape peace and prosperity for decades.

Xi said competition between Washington and Beijing should remain healthy and within limits. He also called for greater cooperation in areas including the fight against illegal drugs and stronger coordination between the two countries’ militaries.

Xi receives rare airport welcome from Trump

Xi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his three-day state visit to the US. Trump and Melania personally welcomed him and Peng Liyuan at Joint Base Andrews, a rare gesture for a visiting foreign leader. He was accompanied by senior Chinese officials, including Cai Qi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

No joint press conference after talks

The Oval Office talks took place behind closed doors, and the two leaders did not hold a joint press conference afterwards. Trump said the conversation was “great” but did not take questions from reporters.

China’s foreign ministry said the leaders also supported the successful hosting of the informal APEC leaders’ meeting in China in November and the G20 summit in the US in December.