2 questions, no answer: Pakistan PM Sharif confronted at UN over Hafiz Saeed, harbouring terrorists | Watch
2 questions, no answer: Pakistan PM Sharif confronted over at UN Hafiz Saeed, harbouring terrorists | Watch
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to answer questions on Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan's alleged harbouring of terrorists as he arrived at and later left the UN headquarters in New York.
As Sharif entered the UN headquarters, he was asked about the two issues but walked away without responding to the questions.
"Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists," an ANI news agency journalist asked Sharif. Later, as he left, he was asked, “When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed”. He did not respond to either question.
Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Saeed is wanted as an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.
Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 was orchestrated by Pakistan-based operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been named as Accused No 8 in NIA's supplementary chargesheet which alleges his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNayanika Sengupta
Nayanika is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over six years of experience in the digital media industry. She specialises in delivering clear, insightful coverage across general, national, and international beats, with a strong focus on breaking news and in-depth explainers. Known for her ability to decode complex developments, she enjoys unpacking layered political and policy issues into accessible, reader-friendly narratives that inform without overwhelming. She has previously worked in India's leading newsrooms, including India Today, News18, and Outlook, where she chased news, covered major events of the past six years and led teams. With a Master's degree in Political Science, Nayanika has a keen interest in international relations and global affairs. Her academic grounding shapes her analytical approach to stories, enabling her to connect the dots between domestic events and broader geopolitical currents. She is particularly drawn to stories that require context, nuance, and clarity - turning complicated subjects into compelling reads. Outside the newsroom, Nayanika is a passionate gourmand who loves cooking and sharing meals with loved ones. When she's not writing or tracking the latest headlines, she can often be found exploring local markets for fresh ingredients, seeking inspiration for her next culinary experiment.Read More