2 questions, no answer: Pakistan PM Sharif confronted at UN over Hafiz Saeed, harbouring terrorists | Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to answer questions on Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan's alleged harbouring of terrorists as he arrived at and later left the UN headquarters in New York. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, arrives during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 22 in New York City (via AFP)

As Sharif entered the UN headquarters, he was asked about the two issues but walked away without responding to the questions.

"Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists," an ANI news agency journalist asked Sharif. Later, as he left, he was asked, “When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed”. He did not respond to either question.