Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder detained: Update on anti-Netanyahu protest outside UNGA
More than 100 protestors were reportedly taken into custody during a mass sit-in outside the United Nations against Benjamin Netanyahu's address in the UNGA.
Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were reportedly detained by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thursday after participating in a mass protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. The demonstration was held against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters were protesting against him addressing to the UN General Assembly, according to multiple media reports.
Protesters staged a sit-in outside the UN complex, calling for an end to the war in Gaza. They also US military support for Israel. Local media reported that more than 100 demonstrators were taken into custody, although the NYPD did not immediately confirm the exact number of arrests.
AP photographers captured Sarandon being escorted away by police officers. Separately, videos circulating on social media showed Hacks star Einbinder with her hands zip-tied behind her back as officers led her away from the protest.
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Sarandon, Einbinder have been vocal on Gaza
Sarandon has long been outspoken in support of Palestinians. Earlier this month, while promoting her film The Echo Chamber at the Venice International Film Festival, she said she had continued to face professional consequences because of her political views.
“I’ve still had movies taken away recently, because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me,” Sarandon said during a press conference, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Einbinder has also frequently spoken about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She recently criticised singer Ed Sheeran after rapper Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian remarks made during a concert.
At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Einbinder said the conflict in Gaza was “an issue that’s very dear to my heart." She also spoke about distinguishing Jewish identity from the policies of the Israeli state.
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Celebrities join demonstration outside UN
The protest drew several high-profile figures from the entertainment industry. Actors Elliot Page, Cynthia Nixon, Caleb Hearon, Sarah Sherman, musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, among others, also attended the protests.
Protesters carried signs reading, “End the Genocide,” “Stop Arming Israel,” “Fund People Not Bombs,” “Free Palestine,” and “Stop Bombing Iran, Lebanon, Palestine.”
In videos shared online by advocacy groups Jewish Voice for Peace and the Sunrise Movement, Einbinder said protesters had gathered to oppose Netanyahu’s presence at the United Nations.
“We are here to protest the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu,” Einbinder said, describing the conflict as “an American-Israeli genocide against Palestinians” and calling for an end to military action in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More