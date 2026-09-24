Odisha, Andhra Pradesh weather LIVE: Deep depression makes late-night landfall; powerful storm hits Telangana
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh weather LIVE: The weather department said that after the landfall, the deep depression is very likely to move northwestwards, initially maintaining its intensity for the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to gradually weaken over the next 24 hours.
- 3 Mins agoLatest position of the deep depression
- 24 Mins agoWhich Telangana districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall?
- 38 Mins agoIMD warns of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of northern and eastern Telangana
- 43 Mins agoTrees, roof sheets blown away in Telangana's Burgampadu
- 49 Mins agoVisuals of red flags hoisted along the sea coast in Puri amid heavy rain forecast
- 51 Mins agoOdisha's Puri designated a ‘red zone’
- 55 Mins agoAndhra power utilities on high alert
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh weather LIVE: The deep depression over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours, and lay centred at around midnight, the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. The deep depression lay over the north Andhra Pradesh coast, about 30 km West-southwest of Kalingapatnam, 80 km northeast of Visakhapatnam and 170 km southwest of Odisha’s Gopalpur. It is crossing the North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to the southwest of Kalingapatnam, IMD said....Read More
The front sector of the deep depression has made landfall, the update stated, adding that the landfall process will continue for the next two hours.
The weather department said that after the landfall, the deep depression is very likely to move northwestwards, initially maintaining the intensity of a deep depression for the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours.
If it were to become a Cyclonic Storm before hitting land, it would be called “Arnab,” which means “ocean” in Bengali.
Red alert in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh
With red alert status in effect in vulnerable districts such as Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, the disaster response forces are on standby; thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, and schools are closed in anticipation of extreme rains, flash floods, and coastal winds.
Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed district collectors and officials to be alert in view of the inclement weather and to ensure that people living in areas vulnerable to sudden floods and heavy rains are alerted.
Odisha is expected to be among the worst-affected states, with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall forecast in several districts. Andhra Pradesh is also preparing for heavy rains.
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh weather LIVE: Latest position of the deep depression
The deep depression over the north Andhra Pradesh coast moved slowly west-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past six hours and crossed the coast close to the southwest of Kalingapatnam, the IMD said in the morning update. It had the maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph. It then moved West-northwestwards and lay centred at 5:30am over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Odisha, Andhra Pradesh weather LIVE: Deep depression to weaken over the next 24 hours
After the landfall, the deep depression is very likely to move northwestwards initially, maintaining the intensity of a deep depression for the next 12 hrs. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours.
Deep depression LIVE updates: Which Telangana districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall?
Telangana's Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain
Hyderabad is likely to see cloudy skies and light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The Telangana capital recorded 21.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning
Deep depression LIVE updates: IMD warns of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of northern and eastern Telangana
IMD has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of northern and eastern Telangana on Thursday and Friday
Thursday’s alert covers Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem
Deep depression LIVE updates: Trees, roof sheets blown away in Telangana's Burgampadu
A powerful storm wreaked havoc in Burgampadu of Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana. Trees and roof sheets were blown away. Those caught in the storm escaped with minor injuries, local media reported.
Deep depression LIVE updates: Visuals of red flags hoisted along the sea coast in Puri amid heavy rain forecast
Deep depression LIVE updates: Odisha's Puri designated a ‘red zone’
Assistant Station Officer from the Fire Service Department, Ananta Prasad Biswal, told news agency ANI, “Given the current situation, specifically the deep depression, Puri has been designated a 'red zone,' a status expected to remain in effect for the next two days... We have deployed 98 lifeguards from the Odisha Fire Service to raise awareness. The situation in Puri is dangerous today and expected to worsen tomorrow; a deep depression has already formed, making the sea extremely turbulent with high waves. Anything could happen at any moment.”
"Red flags have already been hoisted, and lifeguards are continuously issuing warnings via loudspeakers. The government has provided lifeguards, ATVs, and megaphones, and the Puri administration has officially banned bathing in the sea. I urge tourists not to enter the water for the next two days," he added.
Deep depression LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh power utilities on high alert
Andhra Pradesh energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday directed power utilities to remain on round-the-clock high alert and take all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the state amid a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.
Kumar held a review meeting on the preparedness and operational status of the state power sector and took stock of prevailing weather conditions, the power supply situation, and preparedness measures.