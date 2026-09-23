Bigg Boss 20’s Gullu admits he was married, got divorced in five months: ‘My family stopped talking to me’

After Roadies ended, a picture of Gullu with his wife surfaced online, along with claims that he was already married. However, Gullu neither confirmed nor dismissed the reports at the time. Now, while talking to Qazi Touqeer, Gullu admitted that he had been married but later got divorced within five months.

Reality TV star Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, rose to fame after winning Roadies Double Cross. He later won other reality shows, including Splitsvilla and Maa Hai Na. He is now a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20. In the recent episode, Gullu opened up about his personal life, revealing that his marriage ended after just five months.

Talking about his "low phase", he said, "It wasn't a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak. I couldn't tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself." He then revealed that he got divorced in 2024.

Qazi was stunned to learn this. Gullu further explained, "Bahut tagdi cheez se nikal kar aaya hoon main. Vahan se bhaag ke aaya hoon main jaise taise. I was married for 4.5-5 months. Humari side naa aaj bhi shaadiyan jaldi karte hain. Pressure rehta hai ki aap aur karoge kya? aap kuch kar nahi rahe toh shaadi kar lo (I have come out of something really difficult. I somehow managed to escape from there. I was married for about four and a half to five months. In our community, people still tend to get married at a young age. There is pressure that if you are not doing anything else, you should just get married)."

Gullu also admitted that he was not in love with the woman he married.

He added that if he had told anyone about his situation, it would have become a joke and people would have judged him for getting divorced. Gullu said, "After that, I got used to being alone. I thought nothing could go more wrong than this; life would now give me better only. I won the show (Roadies) and was enjoying with my friends in Goa. At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo. I wasn't divorced at that time. When I was doing Roadies, I was still in a conflict with my family. They insisted on being in the marriage; I was keen to get divorced. I thought game over now. My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me."