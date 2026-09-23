Nani defends The Paradise's A-certificate, but says the film doesn't have ‘violence just for the sake of it’
Nani's film The Violence has been given an A-certificate by the CBFC for the intense violence in it.
Telugu star Nani was in Mumbai with the team of his upcoming film, The Paradise, on Tuesday. The actor addressed the media at a press conference in the run-up to the film's release, talking about, among other things, the intense violence in the Srikanth Odela-directed film.
Nani reacts to the violence in The Paradise
On Tuesday, Nani said the team behind The Paradise were prepared for an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the movie features high-intensity action and violence. An A-certificate means the film is suitable for viewership by adults (over the age of 18) only. "I understand where it is coming from; there's a lot of violence. For example, there are films which are solely focused on violence, like violence for the sake of violence. But The Paradise is not like that," the actor told reporters at a press conference in Mumbai.
Describing The Paradise as a solid drama, packed with emotion, the actor said the film has all the elements, but admitted the violence quotient is high. “Everybody will relate to it, whatever the age group, but children can't watch it because there's violence. However, everything that happens in the film, is what we see and relate, there's drama, emotion, and love, but the violence portion is little higher. So, we were prepared for it ('A' certification) while shooting.”
Nani added that with The Paradise, the attempt is to bring back the emotional intensity he has associated with commercial films while growing up.
All about The Paradise
Set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad, the period action drama follows the story of a marginalised tribe, stripped of fundamental rights and faced with social discrimination. A fierce man named, Jadal (Nani), challenges this systemic oppression.
The film received an A-certificate from the CBFC ahead of its worldwide release on September 24, with Nani saying the makers understand this could restrict certain sections from watching the film, but added that the story goes beyond its violent elements.
The Paradise reunites Nani and director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 hit Dasara. It is produced by SLV Cinemas. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal round out the cast of the film, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 24.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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