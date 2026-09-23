72nd National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu urges industry to avoid promoting harmful substances

The 72nd National Film Awards were presented in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar on Tuesday, marking a departure from the recent tradition of holding the ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu urged the film industry to be mindful of its influence on young audiences. President Droupadi Murmu presents Best Actor in a Leading Role award to Actor Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, in Kevadia on Tuesday. (@Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo) (@Bhupendrapbjp)

President addresses actors and other artistes Addressing the ceremony, Murmu said popular artistes, particularly those followed by children and young people, have an important influence on society. She urged successful artists to promote disciplined, healthy lifestyles and to refrain from endorsing substances that are harmful to health.

The President also called for greater dignity and social security for workers in the creative economy, including assistants, small artists and those struggling to establish themselves in the industry.