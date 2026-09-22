President Droupadi Murmu urges film stars against endorsing harmful health products: ‘True star spreads light’
Droupadi Murmu distributed the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in various categories of cinema at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged popular film artists not to endorse products harmful to people's health, saying a "true star" spreads light, not darkness, highlighting the impact of words and actions of celebrities on young minds. (Also read: National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty gets standing ovation; Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam win Best Actor awards)
‘A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness’
The President distributed the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in various categories of cinema at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity, in a glittering ceremony attended by top talents of the film industry.
"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.
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The President also called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards.
"I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury," she said, noting that many women had received awards at the ceremony.
She said women should also be represented on the juries, noting that "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook".
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She appealed to the film industry to ensure respect and social security for workers, small-scale artists, assistants and others who contribute to the creative economy while struggling to make their mark.
"Please ensure that the workers, small-scale artists, assistants, and those struggling to make their mark, who contribute to this economy, receive both respect and social security," President Murmu added.
Murmu recalled that at the previous National Film Awards ceremony, she had urged the industry to make respect and sensitivity towards every member of the film crew an integral part of its work culture.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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