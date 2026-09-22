President Droupadi Murmu urges film stars against endorsing harmful health products: ‘True star spreads light’

"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said.

The President distributed the 72nd National Film Awards for 2024 in various categories of cinema at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), near the Statue of Unity, in a glittering ceremony attended by top talents of the film industry.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged popular film artists not to endorse products harmful to people's health, saying a "true star" spreads light, not darkness, highlighting the impact of words and actions of celebrities on young minds. (Also read: National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty gets standing ovation; Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam win Best Actor awards )

How did Yami Gautam express her feelings about receiving the National Film Award?

How did Yami Gautam express her feelings about receiving the National Film Award?

What measures did President Murmu recommend for film industry workers at the National Film Awards?

What measures did President Murmu recommend for film industry workers at the National Film Awards?

Why did President Droupadi Murmu urge film stars not to endorse harmful health products?

Why did President Droupadi Murmu urge film stars not to endorse harmful health products?

The President also called for greater participation of women on juries selecting films for the National Film Awards.

"I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury," she said, noting that many women had received awards at the ceremony.

She said women should also be represented on the juries, noting that "incorporating the female perspective in any field makes it possible to form a holistic human outlook".