Mammootty gets standing ovation as he wins Best Actor National Award for 4th time, Kartik Aaryan also honoured

Mammootty received a standing ovation as he stepped onto the stage to receive the award from the President. The auditorium erupted in cheers for the Malayalam cinema legend as he received his fourth National Award. Meanwhile, looking dashing in a black suit, Kartik Aaryan greeted the audience before heading towards the President to receive his award.

This year, the Best Actor National Film Award is being shared by actors from Hindi and Malayalam cinema — Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty . Both actors were presented the award by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, September 22, in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

Mammootty on his fourth National Award win The legendary Malayalam actor received the award for his performance in the period folk horror Malayalam film Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and jointly produced by YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan. It features elements of sacred mystery, mythology and Kerala folklore.

At the red carpet of the award ceremony, Mammootty thanked the jury and said, “As usual it is an inspiration for every performer to get recognised by the nation. I am fortunate that this is my fourth. I am very happy that I could entertain my audience for a long time.”

“I can assure that I am going to very hard to do that too. I choose the script, then the role. I don't have much preparations when I am on set. I am not doing any magic but luckily it happens. The character structure in this film was something else. I should thank my director, my make-up designer for this,” he added.

Kartik Aaryan on receiving his first National Award Kartik Aaryan, who had earlier shared glimpses of his visit to the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and enjoying local delicacies in Gujarat, also expressed his excitement about receiving his first National Award on Tuesday.

He said, "I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy—my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people—especially regarding the Paralympians—I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us."

Kartik bagged the award for his performance in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.