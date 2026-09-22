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Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer out: Luv Ranjan introduces six new faces who bring love, friendship, plenty of banter

The film introduces debutants Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra as the main cast

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 15:19:26 IST
ANI
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The trailer of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is out, giving a first look at the six newcomers who lead the upcoming film. The movie revolves around friendship, love, old crushes and the complications that come with young relationships.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, produced by Luv Ranjan, introduces six new actors.
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, produced by Luv Ranjan, introduces six new actors.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer out

The trailer introduces Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra as the main cast. The film marks their big-screen debut.

The trailer also hints at the meaning behind the film’s quirky title. It mixes romance and friendship with jokes, one-liners and moments of leg-pulling between the characters.

Luv Ranjan on the film

Speaking about the film, producer Luv Ranjan said the story draws from memories of school, friendships and first crushes. He also spoke about bringing six new actors into the film.

“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is rooted in memories we all keep going back to - school, friendships, crushes and the people who made those years special. While the characters belong to a younger generation, the emotions are universal. Bringing six new actors into this world of humour and young romance made it even more exciting, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering them and their journey,” he said in a statement.

For Anuj Saini, the film marks his directorial debut. He said working with the six young actors made the experience special.

“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is very special to me as my directorial debut, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting bunch to begin this journey with. I’m thrilled with what these six young actors have brought to the film and can’t wait for audiences to finally experience what we’ve created together,” he added.

Presented by Luv Films, the film is directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar will release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

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Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Trailer Out: Luv Ranjan Introduces Six New Faces Who Bring Love, Friendship, Plenty Of Banter
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