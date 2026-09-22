Slow Horses: the Britain nobody puts on a postcard

“God,” said Jackson Lamb. “Is it me, or did all the fun go out of everything round about 1979?” Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses (Courtesy Apple TV) It could be a complaint about almost anything. With Jackson Lamb, it usually is. The head of Slough House smokes too much, drinks too much, and regards bathing as an activity for other people. He is rude to his staff, offensive to everyone else, and capable of using flatulence to make a point. He’s also very good at his job. That is the first thing to know about Slow Horses, Mick Herron’s series of spy novels, now better known through the Apple TV+ adaptation starring Gary Oldman. The books follow a group of MI5 agents who have messed up in one way or another and been sent to Slough House, a shabby outpost where careers are meant to quietly expire. These agents are not bad enough to fire; they are simply embarrassing enough to be sidelined.

Diana Taverner (played by Kristin Scott Thomas) and Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses (Courtesy Apple TV)

River Cartwright arrives after a disastrous operation. Catherine Standish is a recovering alcoholic. Roddy Ho is a gifted computer expert who never seems to consider that he might be wrong. “You really care about them, don’t you?” Diana Taverner, the MI5 operations chief, asks Lamb during one of their off-book meetings. “They’re a bunch of absolute losers,” he scowls. “But they’re my losers.” That’s the heart of Slow Horses. The series is about spies, kidnappings, assassinations, terrorist plots, and double-crosses. But much of what makes Herron’s world so recognisable has little to do with espionage. It is also about offices, class, bureaucracy, and the peculiar British skill of taking something serious and making a joke about it. Slough House is, in other words, an excellent place from which to observe Britain. A home for failures The premise didn’t sound like an obvious winner, even to Herron. “A bunch of people who aren’t very good at their jobs and don’t like each other, forced to work in an office,” he told The Guardian in an earlier interview. “I mean, why would you want to read it?” Quite.

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The answer is that failure is far more interesting than success. Herron has said as much: “Failure is always more interesting to me than success.” His characters are never simply good at their jobs as Herron isn’t interested in the clean competence of the traditional spy hero. The Slow Horses get things wrong, hold grudges, and dislike one another. Then something goes badly wrong, and they have to get on with it. Lamb is not much help. “You’re f#@$%*g useless,” he tells his team. “The lot of you. Working with you has been the lowest point in a disappointing career.” This is what passes for management at Slough House. Lamb has no interest in motivational speeches, team-building exercises or making anyone feel better about themselves. When he thinks his agents are particularly hopeless, he has a more colourful assessment: “I got haemorrhoids that are more fX@#$%g use than you.” Yet he knows what they can do. That is what makes Lamb more than a caricature of the foul-mouthed, dishevelled boss. He understands his people, even when he appears determined to make sure they know he doesn’t. He knows when to push them, when to leave them alone and, crucially, when they are in danger. The affection, if that’s what it is, is buried deep. Lamb would probably object to the word. When his agents botch a job, he can be devastatingly matter-of-fact: “Of course, you didn’t mean to kill him. If you had meant to kill him, he would still be alive.” That is Lamb’s version of reassurance. The Slow Horses may be failures and idiots. But they are still his people, and when things turn serious, he expects them to turn up. The anti-Bond Jackson Lamb is often described as the anti-James Bond. Bill Gates also called him that in a blog post. It is hard to disagree: Bond has the tuxedo, Aston Martin, and impeccable grooming; Lamb has a stained trench coat, cigarette breath, and a talent for making everyone around him miserable. “Oh, you people are slow. Bringing you up to speed is like trying to explain Norway to a dog,” he grumbles, in one of his less elaborate attempts to describe the futility of getting through to someone completely clueless. Oldman has made Lamb even harder to separate from the books, shuffling through Slough House as if the place is an extension of his wardrobe: grubby, unwelcoming, and slightly dangerous. The pleasure of the character lies in never quite knowing where the performance ends. He may spend an afternoon insulting everyone in the room, only to reveal later that he understood the situation better than anyone else. Herron has said Lamb came out of “an unfiltered love of language”. He is also the one major character whose head the author doesn’t take the reader into. Is he genuinely awful, or is some of it a performance? Probably both.

River Cartwright (played by Jack Lowden) and Jackson Lamb (Courtesy Apple TV)